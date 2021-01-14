Let’s change our actions
Fingers…we all have them.
Some use them to play beautiful music or strum a tune.
Some use them to knit a gift or create a masterpiece.
And some intertwine them with someone they love to say I care.
Lately fingers have been used for pointing and name calling.
Pointing out the color, religion and mistakes of others.
Pointing out the lack of leadership in our town and country.
Pointing out that “you” are wrong and “I” am right.
As a child we learned that when we point our fingers there are three remaining fingers pointing back at us. It is time to take a look at ourselves and our actions. Perhaps “we” are the problem. Perhaps “we” are contributing to the chaos around us.
Let us change our actions and use our fingers to –
Pick up trash at a park.
Cheer on a child.
Write an encouraging note.
Help a stranger.
Fingers…we all have them — use them wisely.
VALERIE SATTERTHWAITE
Norman
