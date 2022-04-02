Analyzing new Pentagon budget
Editor, The Transcript:
I want to add a correction to the letter I wrote before Putin’s criminal and disastrous invasion of Ukraine (“Time to show the world war is not the answer,” Feb. 16).
I was outdated when I said that the U.S. spends more on military than Russia and the next seven countries combined.
As independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said this week after the White House released its $813.3 billion Pentagon budget, “At a time when we are already spending more on the military than the next 11 countries combined, no we do not need a massive increase in the defense budget.”
In contrast, Russia spent $61.7 billion on its military in 2020. The annual “black budgets” of the CIA, NSA and other undisclosed Pentagon activities alone total more than that.
The Pentagon spends more in one month than the Russian military does each year. Western Europe spends more every three months.
The fear that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the first step in a strategy to conquer Europe is absurd, as is asking European nations to chase our lobbyist-inflated military spending figures.
Yet when President Joe Biden came back from Europe, he brought back with him NATO commander Gen. Tod Wolters, who testified this week before Congress that the U.S. might need to expand its number of bases in Europe.
I mistakenly said in my last letter that negotiations over missiles and NATO exercises would be enough to assuage Putin’s fears about Ukraine entering NATO. But Ukrainian neutrality and a prohibition on foreign military bases in its borders are two key points emerging in the current round of peace talks.
The Pentagon has at least 750 bases on its 24.9 million acres situated in over 80 countries around the world, according to the book Base Nation. Where it doesn’t own or lease bases, it stations troops at Forward Operating Sites, like the Soto Cano air base in Honduras, the staging point for the Contra War in Nicaragua, which was part of the 2009 U.S.-backed coup d’etat that removed a Honduran president who was planning to convert the base into a civilian airport.
If weapons, sanctions and CIA training are the only U.S. strategy in Ukraine, then it will prolong a brutal war. President Biden should keep resisting domestic pressure to escalate and engage diplomatically. The U.S. must take a more active role in negotiations, as president Zelensky requested three weeks ago, unless we want Russia to be bogged down in a bloodier Afghanistan with an insurgency funded by the richest countries in the world.
The Pentagon currently spends more in inflation-adjusted real terms than total Pentagon outlays at the peaks of the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the height of Cold War spending in the Reagan era.
For an in-depth analysis of the new Pentagon budget, who will profit and whether the “cover-the-earth” strategy that favors military primacy over diplomacy will achieve goals, read William Hartung’s analysis at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
JACKSON FOOTE
Norman