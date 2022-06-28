Goodbye, Sooner Dairy, and thank you
Editor, The Transcript:
When I was young, my dad used to take me out for butterscotch malts. It was one of my favorite things as a kid.
I hadn’t had one since he passed away when I was 9. No one sold them anywhere — caramel at best, but it wasn’t the same.
After I moved to Norman to start attending the University of Oklahoma, I learned of Sooner Dairy and was shocked the first time I went to see butterscotch on the menu.
I was with some friends from college who all wondered why I suddenly got quiet and a bit emotional when it was my turn at the window.
I ordered my first butterscotch malt in 10 years — a large — and remember closing my eyes when the first drop came up through the straw.
In that moment, I thought about my dad and all those butterscotch malts I had with him as a kid. It was more than a malt — it was memories. and it was perfect.
I’d stop in from time to time over the years when I was feeling nostalgic.
I remember taking all my kids there for their first butterscotch malts and telling them stories about the grandfather they’ve never met, and built our own memories along the way.
It’s been sad to see them fold it up after nearly 60 years. I can’t help but imagine all the other memories that families have built under that awning and will forever miss reliving.
Now when we all drive by on Main Street, we will point and say, “Remember when …?”
Places like Sooner Dairy are important in our childhoods and as adults. They bring the past and future together.
They are special, and when they are gone, they are truly missed but hopefully not forgotten.
RICK NAGEL
Norman