Governor creating emergency by
refusing to declare oneEditor, The Transcript:
What kind of an emergency is Gov. Kevin Stitt waiting for amid rapidly rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions nearly at capacity? And why would he sign into a law a bill to restrict local school districts from making the decisions that those districts deem necessary for the safety of the children in their schools?
And how does he have the audacity to call himself “pro-life” when he puts our little children at risk by going to schools that cannot require masks? Does he know that he is creating an emergency by refusing to declare one? Is he poorly informed or more clever than I think?
Ellen Wisdom
Norman