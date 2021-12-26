Housing vouchers need acceptance
At the Dec 6 HOMEBASE homelessness study public presentation, the #1 priority area identified was “Opportunities for Safe and Affordable Housing.”
One aspect of this is housing vouchers and available rentals. More specifically, when the homeless are presented with a rent voucher they need to have landlords willing to rent to them. This is a problem and it’s not unique to Norman. Recently, Susan Agel President and CEO of OKC’s Positive Tomorrows, described how she currently has 40 families with “vouchers in hand” and no landlords that will rent to them.
Ms. Agel says “Oklahoma City needs more landlords who will take housing vouchers for families. I know there are risks with this population. Sometimes they come with bad credit and past evictions. Positive Tomorrows and other agencies in the city are ready to help them start afresh. We’ll provide case management and teach families how to be good renters.”
Norman needs more landlords willing to take housing vouchers. The city should work along side and be a catalyst for landlords and non-profits to identify available units, provide case management, and teach families how to be good renters in a fashion similar to what’s described by Ms Agel and Positive Tomorrows.
As we see the recommendations of the HOMEBASE study implemented I would hope we would see progress in landlords making currently open units available to the homeless and case workers to teach families how to be good renters. In my opinion, the two go hand in hand.
Joe Carter Dvm
Oklahoma Equine Hospital