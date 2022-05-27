No such thing as a free road
It’s important to dispel a misconception on Oklahoma turnpikes.
During my eight years on the OTA Board of Directors representing District 1, which includes Norman, I frequently heard about the “original legislative promise” that specified Oklahoma roads would be free when an individual turnpike’s debt is paid off. The statute authorizing turnpikes does not state this, and no responsible transportation official would ever make such a statement. Because the media continues to repeat this misconception of free turnpikes does not make it true nor accurate.
There is no such thing as a free road. Either fuel taxes or user fees (tolls) fund construction, maintenance and reinvestment in roads.
Traveling on Oklahoma turnpikes is voluntary, meaning that an Oklahoma driver does not have to use the service. Alternate routes to get to your destination exist without accessing any turnpike. For example, motorists can use Route 66 to travel between Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Recently, I’ve heard that a few Oklahomans have asked lawmakers to abolish the Turnpike Authority and make existing roads toll free. What would “free” really look like? Potholes, substandard surfaces and cracked roads that are unsafe for Oklahoma families to drive. Why? Because 40% of turnpike revenues, or approximately $140 million, are derived from out-of-state drivers, leaving Oklahoma citizens to make up those dollars to reinvest in high-quality, safe turnpikes. Furthermore, Oklahomans would have to somehow find a way to pay for the $175 million annual costs to maintain the turnpikes.
Compared to what Oklahomans are paying now, I doubt citizens would want to foot an annual $175 million for turnpike road maintenance, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has never had the funds to cover these added costs.
Oklahomans pay some of the lowest tolls in the nation. When the Turner Turnpike opened in 1954, it was $1.40 one way. With inflation, that would be more than $14 dollars today. Due to OTA’s financial stewardship and the smart vote by Oklahomans in 1954 to cross-pledge bonds to cover other turnpikes, today’s travel cost to Tulsa is only $4.50, less than the cost of a gallon of gas these days.
As a former board member, treasurer and finance committee chairman, it was my job to ensure OTA brought value to Oklahomans. I challenge anyone in Oklahoma to find a better highway than an OTA turnpike. Additionally, I encourage you to take a look at the development around north Oklahoma City along the Kilpatrick Turnpike. It is obvious what value the turnpike brings to residents and travelers. Just as the Kilpatrick Turnpike was lengthened to access more communities and interchanges, the turnpikes around Norman will connect with the Kickapoo Turnpike and I-35. That dramatic increase in voluntary turnpike traffic on the Kilpatrick Turnpike confirms the need and value.
OTA is providing Oklahoma families with safer roads to get them where they are going, less congestion on local streets and at a low, affordable and voluntary cost.
G. Carl Gibson
Norman