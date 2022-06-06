Political parties now the most influential lobbyist
Political parties appear to be morphing into the dictatorship of the future. Candidates must adhere to the whims of a political party to get elected or else they will be attacked by the financial and publicity element of the party.
Local candidates who represent the lowest elements of our society no longer represent their constituents. They represent the political party who condemns any candidate who dares break from “the party.”
It is apparent everyday when I read and listen to the news. Political parties have become the most influential “lobbyist” in our government. By controlling the candidates they control the direction of our nation.
Now, what controls the political party? Simple: money.
Two recent examples, abortion and gun control, emphasize how political parties are controlling our nation, not the average citizen. Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas (R), has learned the hard way to not cross the party. Gun control in Texas is a major issue. Gov. Abbott has yielded previously to the gun control citizens in addressing this issue. The Republican party responded vigorously. The coming Republican Convention will verify this statement.
I don’t consider myself a member of any political party, just an American who loves our great nation and will speak against any candidate who is nothing more than a puppet to a political party. I will do my own thinking on issues, not just follow the money and disinformation broadcast by a political party candidate.
Richard Hall
Norman