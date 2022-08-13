Editor, The Transcript:
On Aug. 23, voters of Norman will weigh in on nine proposed changes to the City Charter. Proposition 8 is the most drastic change. It effectively asks voters to give up their power to vote on utility rate increases.
The proposition reads: “Shall Section 2 of Article XVI of the Charter of the City of Norman be amended to allow utility rate increases of no more than three percent to be adopted by the city council rather than by submittal to the registered voters of Norman, but only after a rate study and review by an appointed Utility Rate Commission having a representative appointed from each ward and one at-large, as more particularly described in Ordinance O-2122-45?”
By design, Proposition 8 would effectively put an end to utility rate elections. Voter approval would not be needed for increases of 3% or less. Council could simply set changes at the cap and avoid elections.
The frequency of increases is not restricted beyond conducting a study and creating a Utility Rate Commission.
Proposition 8 would allow for back-to-back-to-back increases over consecutive years, with little to constrain City Council from increasing rates.
At the city council retreat, Mayor Larry Heikkila expressed the need for sequential 3% increases to fund the water utility fund. If Proposition 8 passes, we will likely see a 6% increase in rates within two years.
There are also transparency and accountability concerns with Proposition 8. The criteria for a rate study is not defined. What factors, measures and forecasting approaches would be used?
Who would conduct the study? Would the city hire Raftelis, the premier experts on water utility finance, as it has in the past, or would the city have staff provide the analysis?
A Utility Rate Commission does not guarantee more citizen oversight or participation in the decision. Commission is just a fancy name for a citizen committee that would have one appointee from each ward.
The mayor could easily appoint members who are sympathetic to an increase and who have particular views on equity and fairness concerns. The council could also modify proposals brought forward by the commission.
There are other options for securing needed revenues to provide the desired quality and quantity of water. We could go back to the drawing board (using a commission, even) to try to attain majority approval.
The 2021 proposal was not far off, with 45% approval. Voters rejected a 2010 increase that was then brought back and approved in 2015.
Norman voters have approved large rate increases in the past, including 1999, 2005 and 2015. Bonds could be used for needed capital projects similar to how we fund road infrastructure.
Proposition 8 would make a drastic change in how Norman determines utility rates by stripping citizens of their power to vote, and reducing the opportunity for discussions about how to insure fiscally sustainable water security going forward.
For these reasons, I am voting no.
CYNTHIA ROGERS
Norman
