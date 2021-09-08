Remembering a little-known story of integration
In the recent guest column by Steve Byas, he mentioned integration in Oklahoma and University of Oklahoma football. This reminded me of a story that very few people know about, but one that could have changed our history.
As mentioned in the story, Gov. Raymond Gary wanted to integrate Oklahoma with as little problem as possible. This was 1956, the same year OU football coach Bud Wilkinson brought in the first scholarship Black athlete, Prentice Gautt. It was also the same year that Norman Public Schools integrated Norman High School. The class I was in saw two Black students — siblings Etta and Don Johnson — arrive, transferring from Stella.
The Johnsons were excellent students and Don was a good football player, which might have helped with their acceptance. I am proud of NHS and Norman for accepting the Johnsons with no protests, no sign waving, no parents withholding their own kids from school.
All this in 1956. In contrast, about 300 miles east in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1957, integration of Little Rock High School was met with violent protests that caused President Dwight Eisenhower to call in federal troops to escort the Black students to class. Fortunately, nothing like that happened in Oklahoma.
Most people know about Dr. Prentice Gautt, who acquitted himself very well, both on the football field and in academics. Gautt played football at Fredrick Douglass High School in OKC, was twice named to the All Big Eight team and was the MVP in OU’s win in the 1959 Orange Bowl. He was an All-American football player in his three years at OU, and later earned a doctorate degree and had a very distinguished career after football.
He was not, however, the very first Black OU football player at OU. There had been three or four players that walked on in the program, but were not given a scholarship; Gautt was the first scholarship recipient.
That brings me to the meat of my story.
I worked with a man that had played football across the river in an all-Black school. I worked with Frank Darrington for 23 years, and knew him for at least 35 years before his passing. Frank once told me that “as he rode the bus to school, he passed a lot of other schools on the way to his.” He was a gifted quarterback, playing for his all-Black school.
A standout athlete, he caught the eye of Wilkinson. It shows how far ahead of his time Wilkinson was that in 1953, he was looking at a Black player, and in 1956, he offered a scholarship to a Black athlete.
Frank was very intelligent, funny and very hard headed. He also had a lot of talent. He played in at least one band, playing bass and guitar; he loved what he called “Gut bucket blues,” and I do too. Maybe that was another thing that brought us together. I remember telling him about some new blues album or tape I had gotten — he would usually say, “hey, make me a copy of it!” and I did.
One of the tragedies of Frank’s life came after he received a football “letter of intent” from Wilkinson in 1953, which would have made Frank the very first Black scholarship athlete at OU. Unfortunately, Frank was involved in a terrible automobile accident during the summer.
During his extended recovery, Frank lost a lot of weight, and became rather skinny, with his lanky frame. He never recovered that lost weight, and the scholarship was withdrawn. His daughter still has the scholarship offer to this day. Instead of Frank, Prentice Gautt was “Oklahoma’s Jackie Robinson.”
Because of the accident and loss of the scholarship, Frank never attended college. He went to work in the trucking industry, which is where I met him, and raised hogs on a farm near Blanchard, Oklahoma. Frank and I became friends at work, and remained so after that job disappeared in 1990.
He was quite an innovator, building a three-wheeled motorcycle out of an old VW, but using a V-6 Buick engine instead of the usual VW motor. I always wondered what might have been if not for the accident in 1953.
Maybe Frank Darrington would have been the first Black scholarship athlete, playing quarterback on those great OU football teams and handing off the ball to All American Prentice Gautt. They would have made a great team and opened a lot of eyes, and set records as they did it.
Wallace collins
Norman