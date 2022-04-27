Repbulicans candidates
seeking Trump endorsement never denounced his actions
The Friday, April 15 edition of The Norman Transcript carried a story about Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas receiving an endorsement from disgraced former President Donald Trump.
Days earlier, the paper carried a story of Gov. Stitt saying he and his entire family were about to go to Mar-A-Lago to seek Trump’s endorsement. Additionally, we have seen ads from Congressman Markwayne Mullin sucking up to Trump as he runs for the Oklahoma U.S. Senate seat.
Add in disgraced former head of Trump’s EPA Scott Pruitt and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, along with a plethora of other wannabes, and you have a herd of Republicans courting Trump’s favor.
Along with Trump’s support should come all of Trump’s baggage and negativity, as none of the aforementioned R’s spoke out against Trump’s gaffes. Do they support Trump’s idea of “grab them by the py”? Apparently the evangelicals do, as they did not speak out.
Do they agree that the COVID-19 virus “will suddenly just go away”? Will it help it go away if you use Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine or expose yourself to ultra-violet light? I don’t recall any of these R’s saying that is crazy or it will not work.
Do all these potential senators agree it was OK to separate thousands of “south of the border” immigrant children from their parents and put them in cages with no records of who they were or how to reunite the families? Tragically, to this day, some are still separated.
And what about the silence from the “family values party” when multiple women came forward to claim they were sexually assaulted by Trump> Any condemnation from his party or these candidates?
Evidentially, they are OK with Trump’s actions and comments, so I can only assume they feel the same way.
Frank Lucas won his last election with about 78% of the vote; does he really need Trump’s endorsement to win a sixteenth term? Does Lucas agree with Trump’s assessment of Russia’s Putin, saying Putin is “very smart” and is a “genius” for invading Ukraine?
Do Lucas and the other R’s not remember that Trump is the only president to be impeached TWICE? Lucas voted in support of Trump when Trump tried to pull off a coup and overturn the very election that put Lucas back in office for another term. Funny thing about the 2020 election — it was supposedly “stolen” at the presidential level, but was legitimate to re-elect Lucas, Cole, Inhofe, Mullin and many other Republicans.
I am old enough to remember when Republican Sen.Joe McCarthy could see a communist behind every tree. Now that party is OK with Trump bringing Russians into the White House, agreeing with former KGB agent Putin that Russia did not meddle in our elections.
I don’t however, remember a word of disagreement from any of these Republicans that want to be our next U.S. Senator. All I can conclude is that they all agree with Trump’s actions and words. I say this to the media: if you are going to publish the election notices for the Trump lovers, you should also publish the Trump tragedies that they also accept.
Wallace Collins
Norman