Taking a stand against HB 3281
What does Oklahoma want to be known for? Were we, as a state, not embarrassed enough by the Tiger King fiasco?
House Bill 3281, a bill which would legitimize the use of bullhooks and chains on elephants, is demanding an answer to this question. Let’s hope the Oklahoma Senate will vote NO on this measure.
A true elephant sanctuary is a permanent home for elephants. The Endangered Ark in Hugo, OK is not a retirement home, as elephants can be pressed into service as circus performers.
Performing Animal Welfare Society in California and The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, both of which are true sanctuaries for elephants, were founded and have advocated for the safe and humane handling of elephants and against bullhooks.
The archaic way to train elephants to perform is by using bullhooks and beatings to intimidate them, while chained. Undercover investigations revealed this harrowing truth.
Bullhooks are used to strike, jab, poke and hook elephants. The bullhooks cause physical injury and psychological distress. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Global Federation of American Sanctuaries have moved away from the use of bullhooks. The use of bullhooks and other forms of corporal punishment on elephants (referred to as “free contact”) promotes aggressive behavior, which has led to numerous rampages and attacks, and unsafe practices concerning human contact.
Positive reinforcement training for elephants has proved to be safe, humane and highly effective. This state-of-the-art method (referred to as ‘protected contact’) reduces aggression and allows elephants to behave more naturally.
HB 3281 would legalize the use of bullhooks and chains in Oklahoma by inserting such language to that effect in the state’s anti-cruelty law. We should not be amending an animal cruelty statute to exempt use of a cruel and outdated elephant handling tool. This would be a step backwards for our state.
Oklahoma’s laws should make a statement about who we are and what we value. The bill will be voted on in the Oklahoma State Senate soon and I will be calling my senator to urge him to not tolerate animal cruelty and vote NO on HB 3281. It is my hope that many Oklahomans will do the same.
Mary Freiburger
Norman