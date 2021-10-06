Gerrymandering accusations hypocritical
Two points about the “Resistance mounts” story (9/27/21).
First, those members of the committee that voiced concerns about Mr. Tortorello being “dangerous in many ways” should resign, or be dismissed, on grounds of demonstrable stupidity that threatens the legitimacy of a committee doing important work.
Second, the complaint by the two “conservatives” that the committee is “gerrymandering” is a form of hypocrisy that borders on the hilarious. They represent a party that has turned gerrymandering into an art form that is the basis of its power in American political life.
Richard Wells
Norman
Stop signs demanding more awareness
One has to wonder about the meaning of "stop" on a red octagonal sign where many streets intersect in Norman.
Increasingly, many vehicles barely slow before proceeding. Even an EMBARK bus turning south onto Chautauqua off Timberdell this morning ... barely slowed and proceeded across lanes with cars approaching from both directions on Chautauqua. One has to wonder and be really alert.
Ellen Feaver
Norman