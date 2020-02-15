Citing a need for change in the County Clerk’s Office and a longtime family tradition of dedication to Cleveland County citizens, Lisa Meyer announces the kickoff of her campaign for 2020.
“Dedication to Cleveland County citizens has been a part of our family for many years. I thought it only fitting to announce my intent to run for Cleveland County Clerk today. I am excited and would be honored to return professionalism and attention to detail to Cleveland County Clerk’s office,” Meyer announced. “Cleveland County employees and citizens deserve efficiency and effective leadership in the Clerk’s Office to ensure a bright future for Cleveland County.”
“As I meet with people during the campaign, I find that many people are not aware of the roles of the County Clerk or the importance of the office. The Oklahoma State Statutes set out the duties and the responsibilities of the County Clerk. The County Clerk is the recorder and custodian of land records and other real estate documents in the county. In addition, the County Clerk serves as the Chief Administrative Officer for county government facilitating all accounts payable, payroll, business record keeping, retirement system, and formal tax protests. Lesser known functions of the County Clerk include serving as Member and Secretary to the Budget Board, Retirement Board, Secretary to the Board of County Commissioners, Excise Board, Tax Roll Correction Board, Equalization Board, and Industrial Authority. Further, the County Clerk provides payroll functions for all County officers and departments, processes pay claims for all elected officials and departments, processes governmental income tax reports, administrate the accounts payable functions for all County departments, and authorize and pay all County purchase orders for materials and services. The County Clerk’s office also prepares the County's Annual Financial Report and Monthly Financial Reports. As you can see, the County Clerk’s office wears many hats and performs many vital county government functions. I believe that the government closest to the people fulfills many of the most vital functions that affect our lives day-to-day,” Meyer explained.
Meyer has spent her career in management and finance. She started in banking upon her graduation from Moore High School in 1979. Her first banking job was at Exchange National Bank in Moore, and then went on to work at Southwestern Bank. She worked for The First National Bank and Trust Company of Oklahoma City for 11 years. She and her husband Paul had their son, Clinton, in 1992, and she chose to stay home with him. Their daughter, Ariel, was born in 1999. Meyer homeschooled their daughter from kindergarten until her graduation from Central Oklahoma Alliance of Christian Homeschoolers, where she served as an administrator of 180 students for six years as a volunteer. Ariel is now a sophomore at OU. Caring for their children was what she considered her number one job priority. In 2017, Meyer began work with Bending Steel Farms as their financial manager.
Serving the citizens of Cleveland County is a Meyer family tradition. Her husband has been serving Cleveland County citizens for 37 years with only his brother Mark serving longer. Meyer was born in Moore but moved to Choctaw for part of her childhood. She returned to Moore and graduated high school there. She has been a resident of Norman for 30 years. She attended Rose State College where she studied accounting. She grew up in a public education family. Her mother is a retired teacher and her father was a school psychologist. Meyer is an avid OU and college football fan. Dedicated to following rules and attention to detail, she seeks to return leadership and accountability to the Cleveland County Clerk’s office.
