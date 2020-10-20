To celebrate the Halloween season, The Depot Norman is hosting a socially distanced movie event on its lawn starting Thursday.
The Depot, located at 200 S. Jones, will screen several horror and thriller movies on their lawn leading up to a double feature on Oct. 30 and on Halloween. Ticket numbers are capped at 50 to allow for social distancing in the park. Ticket price for each movie is $15, which includes a snack and soda.
The first movie will be shown on Thursday at 7 p.m., with a screening of "Night of the Living Dead,” a black-and-white zombie horror film directed by George A. Romero, described by The Depot as a “cult classic”.
On Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., begins a Halloween weekend movie marathon with Jordan Peele's “Us.” The 2019 horror film was highly rated by Rotten Tomatoes, receiving a 93% score.
A double feature on Oct. 30 will include “Shaun of the Dead” at 7 p.m., followed by “Beetlejuice” at 9:30 p.m., both of which have a comedic element to them.
On Oct. 31, Halloween will be celebrated with a Alfred Hitchcock double feature event with “Psycho” at 7 p.m., followed by “The Birds” at 9:30 p.m.
Shari Jackson, executive director at The Depot, said showing movies on the lawn is another way to share artistic experiences, which she believes is important during a time when many feel divided.
“The movies are another way to find a way for people to share some socially distanced space, and enjoy themselves, just to try to bring a little light into a dark time,” Jackson said.
Lazy Circles, a Norman brewery, will be set up on the lawn selling beer.
Stephen Swanson, co-founder of Lazy Circles, plans on offering a small variety of light and dark beers including an IPA, cerveza, red ale and a porter. He said it’s good weather right now for dark and "roasty" beers.
“To be able to have an event during pandemic times that you can go to and feel safe and let loose is nice, so we are looking for the opportunity to get out in the public,” Swanson said.
Those who wish to attend are advised by The Depot staff to reserve tickets early at 405-307-9320 or online at www.normandepot.org.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and masks are required for check in.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
