Cultural Connection presents Tiffany Couch
Norman Cultural Connection will host a lecture with Tiffany Couch at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1017 Elm Ave., Norman.
The Way of St. James, the Camino de Santiago, is a 500-mile journey across Spain ending in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. In the presentation, Buen Camino! Lessons From A 500-Mile Pilgrimage Across Spain, Couch will share photos and tell stories of her Camino experiences. A reception will follow this free event.
This lecture is part of Norman Cultural Connection's Compassion Around the World lecture series and is made possible, in part, with support from the Chickasaw Nation. This series highlights resilience, wisdom and compassion within various cultures.
For more information visit normanculturalconnection.org or contact Marial Martyn, executive director, Norman Cultural Connection, at 201-9991 or mmartyn@normancc.org.
Cleveland County Cattlemen's to meet March 3
The Cleveland County Cattlemen's Association and Cleveland County OSU Extension have invited William Payne, owner and operator of Destiny Ranch near Asher to present "Truth in Labeling" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Cleveland County Extension office, Classroom C. As a longtime cattle producer and direct seller of beef to the public, Payne has a great deal of experience with navigating state and federal food labeling laws. He has also spoken at Murray State College and the Oklahoma state Capitol on this topic.
Katie Waltman, FSA's new County executive director for Cleveland and McClain counties, will follow Payne to introduce herself and discuss some of the FSA programs that producers may find beneficial for their operations.
The meeting is free and open to the public. RSVP on or before Friday, Feb 28 by contacting the Cleveland Country Extension office at 321- 4774.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority conference coming to Norman
Norman will be the host city for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. 90th Mid-Western Regional Conference March 19-22. More than 800 members of this 112-year old premier service organization from Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado are expected to assemble at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center.
Sorority members will conduct the business of the region, engage the community through service projects, and enjoy an array of developmental opportunities, spectacular activities and events during the weekend.
Twyla Woods-Buford, Mid-Western regional director, will preside over the conference. The conference theme is “Destination Excellence” captures the mission of the 46 chapters across the region and compliments the sorority’s international program theme “Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service,” adopted under the 2018-2022 administration of Glenda Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha international president.
Monica Finley, conference chairman, and Joanne Davis and Tiece Dempsey, co-chairmen, are coordinating with Cluster D graduate and undergraduate chapters from Norman, Oklahoma City, Edmond and Lawton.
