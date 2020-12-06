The City of Norman’s most recent COVID-19 restrictions have created a mixed reaction among Norman businesses, with some anticipating additional financial woes.
Mayor Breea Clark’s most recent proclamation went into effect on Nov. 30, which reduces capacity in restaurants, bars and fitness center capacities to 50%. The mandate comes two weeks after Gov. Kevin Stitt enacted a restriction in which bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.
Michelle Miller, co-owner of the Blue Bonnet Bar, said capacity is around 100 people, but the bar has seen fewer than 30 people on weekends, meaning the capacity restrictions have had little impact on her bar.
“That might be due to us removing a lot of tables and chairs, but also I think that our clientele have made the personal decision to stay at home,” Miller said.
Miller suspects that business is down because they made the decision to cut live music in response to Stitt’s recent restrictions, which they had every night from 9 p.m. to midnight. She said they stopped having live music for three reasons.
“We wanted to encourage people to stay home, keep musicians safe and we are not able to fork out money to pay musicians appropriately,” Miller said. “We never charge a cover, so every time we pay them it comes out of our register.”
Mary Welsh, bar manager at the Library Bar and Grill, said she has seen slower business this week. However, she attributes it to students being out of town for the holidays.
“We had already taken many of our tables out, so we were already close to 50%,” Welsh said. “I think we only took out one or two more tables when this went into effect, so we were already at about half-capacity and have outside seating.”
Ben Hutchens, general manager at Downtown Fitness on Lindsey Street, said the recent mandate will have no effect on the business and that he feels fortunate.
“We won’t get close to 50% capacity, so I don’t worry about the business in that regard,” Hutchens said. “I feel kind of guilty because I do worry about these other industries like bars and restaurants that operate on such a small profit margin.”
Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Connells on Campus Corner, said the capacity restrictions and 11 p.m. closing time has hurt the pockets of the employees due to the need to closely monitor labor costs.
“Now you have to find a way to give kids those three hours back,” Stewart said. “ … We are doing in-house promotional contests to where they can make a few extra dollars in a short amount of time.”
Stewart said sales were down 30% last week compared to the same week last year, which means reducing food and beverage orders and focusing on to-go and curbside marketing.
“On campus corner as a whole, we are working in that direction to allocate parking up and down the streets that would be monitored by police to make sure they are available,” Stewart said. “We would allocate spaces to be shared as curbside parking for restaurants in the area.”
Chris Sanders, owner of Black Mesa Brewing on Flood Avenue, said his business relies heavily on distribution to local bars and restaurants, which he suspects will be adversely affected due to restrictions.
“With the 50% capacity order along with closing at 11 PM, we will expect to see at least a 40% revenue drop in the taproom, as well as another 30 to 40% drop in sales to the local bars and restaurants,” Sanders said.
Business at Black Mesa is down around 35% compared to last year, Sanders said.
While there was some optimism during the summer months as many businesses rebounded, a second round of restrictions due to increasing positive cases of COVID-19 creates uncertainty for the future, Sanders said.
He also said he feels fortunate to have a large taproom that allows for social distancing between tables and chairs. With a 50% capacity restriction, the taproom is now lowered from 120 to 60.
Sanders expressed concern regarding the restrictions targeted towards certain industries, noting the impact on their revenue streams, which includes on-premise distribution to bars and restaurants, off-premise distribution to liquor stores and grocery stores and the tap room.
“The latest proclamation by the mayor and city council will significantly hurt two of our revenue streams — the tap room and on premise distribution,” Sanders said. “As of today, staffing has not been affected by the pandemic, but it could be in the future if we do not see a relaxation of restrictions soon.”
Stephen Swanson, co-owner of Lazy Circles, said they are focusing more on distribution to liquor and grocery stores, and have been since the spring.
“We have had some good success doing that,” Swanson said. “We are splitting it about 50/50 — half taproom half to the liquor stores — which is a huge increase from last year when we were only sending about 25% of production to liquor stores and bars.”
Swanson said one thing he is seeing throughout the city is it doesn’t really matter what the government restricts; it’s how people see it and what they feel comfortable with or compelled to do.
“If people want to go out they are going to, and if they don’t they don’t and that’s the bottom line,” Swanson said.
