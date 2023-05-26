A Norman caregiver with ties to a local church and non-profit organization that delivers toys to foster children was arrested Thursday night and jailed on multiple complaints of lewd acts with a child, police reported Friday.
Christopher James Fourcade, 45, was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on four complaints of lewd acts with a child and two complaints of possession of child pornography, jail records show.
Fourcade was being held on $100,000 bond late Friday.
Norman police started investigating Fourcade in late December, after officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Glade Court in reference to a reported molesting of a child under the age of 12, the department reported in a news release.
On Dec. 28, the reporting party informed officers of a recent incident where a caregiver “facilitated lewd acts on a child,” the department said in the release.
“An investigation was immediately initiated. During the course of the investigation, additional juvenile victims were identified,” police reported. “Based on information gained through forensic interviews and the overall investigation, Norman police obtained an arrest warrant for the caregiver Thursday.”
In January, The Transcript reported that Fourcade and other members of First Christian Church celebrated 33 years of dishing out beans to benefit Variety Care, a non-profit community health center that provides free medications to those in need.
In December, Fourcade was among those representing Fostering Futures who showed up to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds to unload toys for local foster care children.
Fostering Futures provides basic needs and assists foster children and families with gap services like beds, emergency food, and utility assistance.
“This is about making foster children’s wishes come true,” Fourcade, Fostering Futures service delivery chair, told The Transcript. “We started in October and we send out lists to all the kids in custody. They filled them out and wrote their letters to Santa and sent them to us.”
After having received the Santa wishlists, Fourcade connected with the organization’s network of volunteers who shopped on behalf of each child.
Police continue to investigate the lewd acts case. Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact NPD Detective Christi Copeland at 405-366-5449.
