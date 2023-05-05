Cops, Pop Tarts, Driveways and Vacuum Chambers — what could they possible have in common? Short answer: Me (I’m 5’8”). Let me try to explain.
With the approval of both the Norman Police Department and Norman Public Schools, I recently visited Irving Middle School. My purpose was to “hang out” with a School Resource Officer (SRO) — to see for myself what the officer did in school, and to witness student’s reactions to that officer’s presence. The officer assigned to Irving is Sergeant Joel Formby. Full disclosure: I’ve known Sgt. Formby for years — and worked with him on a number of projects, such as Safety Town and the Police Activities League. I know him to be kind and considerate — but also a person who does his duty.
SROs are in our schools by mutual agreement between the police department and Norman Schools. That agreement is formal — making it clear that the school has the responsibility for discipline; the SRO only acts when laws are being violated, or when a school asks for assistance. Case in point: the first item on Sgt. Formby’s agenda the day I visited was to sit in on a meeting between school officials and a parent — who was alleging that a student had been bullied. Sgt. Formby made no attempt to get involved in school matters. He did, however, accept a written complaint from the parent, and that complaint will be forwarded to the City Attorney and Municipal Court for disposition. In other words, Sgt. Formby’s actions in this case were consistent with his responsibilities as a police officer (taking a citizen’s complaint), with no involvement in strictly school business.
Sgt. Formby and I walked the halls at Irving, and it became clear that he was well liked by students. He knew many by name — and exchanged pleasantries with them. One of the oft-repeated questions from the kids: “Do you have any Pop Tarts today?” It seems that he keeps a stash of Pop Tarts in his office, and the kids want their snacks.
Sgt. Formby is not a threatening presence at Irving — he’s someone the kids can talk with, and respect. Anecdote: before being assigned to Irving, Sgt. Formby spent time as the SRO at Whittier. Every Wednesday afternoon, he hosted a meeting of the “Whittier Warriors.” There was pizza for all (his treat), and the opportunity for kids to exchange thoughts and ideas in a non-threatening environment.
While at Irving, I had a chance to walk the grounds with Shlondra Brewer, the principal. What a bright light — enthusiastic about her job, and invested in Irving students. We talked about bond issues, past and present. She showed me the new storm shelter, and explained how classes lined up during drills; she talked about repairs to the school’s HVAC (air conditioning) system were planned, as well as a new driveway approach to the school which will provide more security while allowing safer drop-off by school buses. We also talked about mental health issues, to wit: school counselors are well trained to identify problems — and where to turn for assistance, such as making contact with crisis response personnel. Not to put words in Ms Brewer’s mouth, but I have the impression that COVID disrupted a lot of lives, with mental health consequences. And before you ask — Sgt. Formby’s role in these circumstances is to assist the school — usually by driving a student to a place they can receive needed care. (The trust he’s built among the students comes in handy in these instances.)
Sgt. Formby is one of nine SROs. There is one supervisor, two officers at Norman High, two at Norman North, and one at each of the four middle schools. Middle school SROs have the additional duty of visiting/responding to elementary schools (Sgt. Formby is responsible for five of them). SRO’s are jointly funded by the Public Safety Sales Tax and Norman Public Schools. The tax law authorized 13 SRO’s, but NPD is understaffed, and cannot afford the additional four officers. I’ve heard from both NPD and NPS officials that they’d like to see additional officers in schools.
So — what about Vacuum Chambers? A few days after visiting Irving, I returned to the Oklahoma Aviation Academy, and sat in on several classes, where students presented the results of a group assignment to design a “Condo” suitable for habitation on Mars. Teams of two or three students were challenged to define the problem, plan a course of action — to include designing and testing a “prototype condo.” To replicate the Martian atmosphere, students put scale models of their design in a small vacuum chamber provided by the instructor. If testing revealed deficiencies, they were to modify designs and re-test — and then report of their findings in a formal presentation to the class. To me, this was a realistic assignment — I did similar work in industry. And to me — the students (all high school freshman) hit home runs. While not all designs were successful — students learned a practical lesson in real-world practices. The pride they took in their work was obvious.
I tried to follow the outline I started with — offering comments on cops, pop tarts, driveways and vacuum chambers. It all makes sense to me — but I’m euphoric as I write these words. I mentioned last week that I was going to complete the OKC “Senior Marathon.” I did just that (same day finish); I’m happy (you can’t make me mad) — and again privileged to be allowed to write about good things in Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.