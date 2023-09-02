Norman has a fundamental distrust of government. This is evidenced by Norman’s unwillingness to let city council decide when water rate increases are necessary.
Every other city in Oklahoma lets their elected city officials — an average of 9 people — decide when a water rate increase is necessary. But no, not Norman.
Norman wants the people to decide. This was reaffirmed recently by a city wide vote. The people were asked if they wanted to change the city charter to allow city to make water rate decisions. The answer was a loud 71% NO!
So who are the “people” making these decisions? In a nutshell they are the “supervoters.”
A supervoter is someone to whom friends and family turn to learn more about an election, a candidate, a ballot measure, or making a safe and easy plan to vote. That’s the theoretical definition out of the textbooks. That’s what the professors say.
The nuts and bolt veterinarian that ran for and won a race for city council once and thinks he’s an expert (me) says it’s folks that voted in 4 of the last 8 elections. That’s about 8000 people in Norman.
Supervoters are the people that really care about voting. They care about policy. They debate the salient points. They are thoughtful decision makers.
What about the other people? What about the other 120,000 people in Norman? For the most part, they don’t care. They just want things to run right and will definitely let you know when they don’t.
I see about 15 patients a day in my veterinary practice. Which means I see about 20 animal owning citizens a day. Maybe one occasionally asks me a policy question. More frequently one complains about a city service or a pothole in the street. Note to everyone — remember the city has an action hotline — (405) 366-5396, but call me if you’re having trouble. I don’t mind helping
This is how it was while I was on city council and weirdly it’s still that way even though I am way outside the loop of knowing anything about what’s happening at city hall now.
I always chuckle when I hear the political science theorists lament about voter fatigue. They obviously don’t know the supervoters I know.
The supervoters I know don’t fatigue. They love it. It takes a family emergency, a vacation, or an illness to keep them from voting — to keep them from expressing themself regarding an issue.
I am completely comfortable with letting supervoters decide policy questions.
I say let’s give them an important policy question a month to chew on, to debate, to cuss and discuss. To me, this is representative government in its highest form. And it’s worth every penny that an election costs.
The worst thing we have done in the past to “save money” or avoid “voter fatigue” is stack multiple important policy questions on one ballot. This actually causes supervoter fatigue. Even the supervoter only has so much energy and time to research an issue — thoroughly and thoughtfully.
So let the supervoters decide! I applaud city council this year for spreading out the decision making process. I applaud them for giving the voters of Norman an important policy decision a month to cuss and discuss.
Supervoter fatigue doesn’t come with more elections. Supervoter fatigue comes when you stack too many decisions into one election.
I’m actually looking forward to our ONG franchise agreement vote September 12th and our bridge repair vote in October. I think the supervoters are looking forward to it as well.
THE ONG FRANCHISE AGREEMENT
So speaking of the Sept. 12 vote. I’m not sure how I feel about this one. I need to do a little more research i.e. cussing and discussing around the diners and cafes of Norman. There are some things to think about.
I haven’t figured out why ONG pays a 4.25% franchise fee to the city and OG&E pays 3%? That seems weird. Is this negotiable? Is it fixed number by the state?
If it was 3% like OG&E wouldn’t our gas bills be lower? But at 4.25% doesn’t it provide needed revenue to the city’s general fund? Revenue that is used to provide police and fire service, repair roads and maintain parks.
It’s this whole “franchise agreement” system that the state of Oklahoma uses that’s weird too. If a state legislator ever reads this column — please note the problem and fix it. The franchise agreement system is antiquated.
It seems like something dumb people do. If you have to sign a 20 page document to buy a car, how can a multi-hundred million dollar franchise agreement be a couple pages?
ONG doesn’t run pipelines over our heads between telephone poles. The TV stations don’t report thousands of ONG gas outages every telecast after the wind blows. That’s a good thing.
But why do they run warm and fuzzy feel good ads on TV? Isn’t that expensive? Aren’t they a monopoly?
They don’t need to be out hustling business because the state of Oklahoma gives them all of our business. So why run TV ads?
Also, why do they need to hire lobbyists?
The city water department doesn’t hire lobbyists. Couldn’t that money be used to lower our gas bills?
I see in this week’s Transcript they have the “well planned before a franchise vote” $50,000 donation to the Hospital Foundation. I’m sure the hospital can use it but they throw money around like they’re plucking it off trees.
Couldn’t they just lower our gas bills and then let us spread our benevolence where we see fit?
Something smells fishy. I’m going to need to ponder this a bit more. I’m not an automatic NO, but I’m not an automatic yes, either.
I will be kibitzing with my supervoter friends over the next week and get back to you.
