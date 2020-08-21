After being closed for several months, one of Norman’s famous local Main Street eateries downtown reopened Thursday.
The Diner, a long-time favorite restaurant of residents for over 70 years, was closed by owner Bonnie Amspacher in mid-March when many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the store is now open for takeout and curbside orders only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Armspacher said they were unable to remain open due to the pandemic, but are excited to open back up.
“We did stay open for a couple weeks in March doing just takeout, but it was untenable, business wise, and so we closed for the summer and tried to wait it out,” Amspacher said. “With school getting started back up, we would try getting curbside and takeout only orders going.”
Amspacher said they are trying to ease back into opening with COVID-19 still a part of everyday life.
“It’s kind of an unsure world, and we aren’t sure how we are going to do things, so we are just trying to figure it out as we go along,” Amspacher said. “If all goes well, we would like to get back to speed and open seven days-a-week.”
The Ampspacher family has served Norman their famous chilli since the early ‘90s when Bonnie’s father Mark bought the Main Street lot, which has been a diner under multiple names and owners. After Mark passed in 2010, his wife Claire prepared Bonnie to take over and keep the award winning landmark alive.
While restrictions lifted on restaurants months ago, Bonnie chose to wait to reopen until she was sure it could be done safely, but looks forward to the day she can allow patrons inside to dine-in in the restaurant, which features an open kitchen and ‘50s style counter, where her family has built many relationships with the community over the years.
“We just want to get back into the swing of things, and as soon as we can get the dining room open and feel like our staff can be safe and the customers can be safe, we are excited to do that, but right now we think that protecting people's lives and safety is a priority,” Amspacher said.
Scott Martin, president of the Norman Chamber of Commerce said The Diner is a Norman institution. He said he knows he speaks for many when he says he’s thrilled they are reopening and serving our community with their hospitality and exceptional food.
“They aren’t a quiet little diner in historic downtown Norman, rather they are an award-winning destination,” Martin said. “They are a part of the fabric of our community and a uniquely Norman treasure.”
