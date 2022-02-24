A statewide program designed to further aid students in achieving their entrepreneurial goals launches this weekend at The Well, and Norman and metro residents are invited to come see and shop from some of the state’s young business-focused minds.
Loveworks Leadership Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to helping middle school students realize their potential and “live into their dreams,” will host a kick off of its statewide Business Boot Up program Saturday. The organization has helped young entrepreneurs in the south metro and Norman since 2011, but through the recent expansion of the program, their reach is now statewide.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, 22 student-founded startups will sell their products at a come-and-go market and expo. Michael Hirsch, executive director of Loveworks Leadership said they will showcase their most recent startups at the launch event.
“Loveworks has always been about empowering kids to do big things,” Hirsch said. “Now, through the expanded Boot Up program, we’re providing the ultimate in experiential learning — helping kids across Oklahoma lean into their passions and start their own businesses.”
Kate Cooper, Farmers Market manager, said their partnership with Loveworks gives kids a safe space to launch their business and “dip their toes in the water,’ by selling their products for the first time at the market. She said she is eager to see the new businesses the program brings to the community.
“While Loveworks utilized two booths last season, this season will debut a kids market that runs in conjunction with the Saturday Market,” Cooper said.
Hirsch said the Norman Farm Market was involved in the initial launch of Loveworks’ pilot business program in 2021, which helped 31 new kid businesses get started. He said they’re “really proud to continue that partnership.”
This weekend’s expo will give people a glimpse at what to expect in April for the 2022 farm market season at The Well, where each Saturday, young entrepreneurs will sell their wares at a designated kids’ market area at the facility.
“The [Farmers Market] is where the marketplace experience really began for the kids in the pilot program,” Hirsch said.
Hirsch anticipates they will fill up the expo area inside the facility.
Hirsch said Saturday’s expo, among other developments and program advancements with Loveworks Leadership, illustrate the significance of various community partnerships in helping kids build a brand.
“The kids’ market is going to display a myriad of different types of products and provide an opportunity to see our youngest entrepreneurs really beginning to lean into their business dreams,” Hirsch said.
Also at 10 a.m. is a cooking demonstration through the Pioneer Library System. This demo will showcase Oklahoma entrepreneur and chef Gabriel Lewis, who was featured on season 8 of TV’s Master Chef, hosted by Gordon Ramsay. Lewis now runs multiple culinary ventures.
At 11 a.m will be a student interest workshop for families and students who want to see a program preview will be held at 11 a.m. Hirsch said this will be for any young entrepreneurs in Oklahoma that are interested in getting involved in the BBU following the program’s statewide expansion.