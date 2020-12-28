Freedom is not free
Dear editor,
Freedom is not free.
Freedom comes with responsibility.
We have the freedom to drive a car, but we have the responsibility to drive it safely to protect ourselves, our families and others.
We have the freedom to have as many children as we like, but we have the responsibility to protect and care for them.
We have the freedom to move about this wonderful country, but we have the responsibility to follow those ubiquitous guidelines, wear those pesky, imperfect masks and to stay away from the person next to us as if that person were positive for asymptomatic COVID, and do it for ourselves, our families and our neighbors.
And the most perfect guideline of all is still the ancient, “Do unto others...”
LOIS HILBERT
NORMAN
