Pied Piper Trump
Editor, The Transcript:
Most of us are familiar with the old story of the Pied Piper, a mysterious individual that was able to lead the rats out of a medieval village during the Black Plague. When the Piper was not paid as promised, he piped and led the children away from their parents.
Today, it seems we have another “Pied Piper,” Donald Trump. Much like the magical Piper, who played music on his instrument, Trump is able to “pipe” people into submission with his tweets and threats of harassment.
An example of Piper Trump’s magic spell comes from Sen. Ted Cruz, a Trump rival in the 2016 Republican presidential race. After Trump claimed that the Canadian-born Ted Cruz was not eligible to run for president, he then attacked Cruz’s wife and later accused Cruz’s father of being involved with the Kennedy assassination.
Sen. Cruz delivered an angry response saying that Trump was a pathological liar, amoral and totally devoid of any moral compass. Cruz added that Trump lied with almost every word that came from his mouth.
Fast forward to 2020 and Trump “ tweeted” on his “magic flute,” and Ted Cruz came forward to accept the invitation to defend Trump before the U.S. Supreme Court if Trump’s “trumped up” attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election get that far. Gone are all of Cruz’s previous comments about the Trump shortcomings!
Another replay from previous presidential elections comes from another Trump lawyer, John C. Eastman. Eastman’s claim to fame comes from his rumor claiming that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is not eligible to hold that office.
Eastman claims that Harris, who was born in Oakland, California, to immigrant parents, is not a U.S. citizen! Eastman may not know that California became the 31st state in 1850, which means that Kamala Harris was born in the U.S., making her a citizen! A similar theme touted by Trump regarding President Obama and his Hawaiian birth, followed by Trump’s claim that Canadian-born Cruz was not eligible either.
As Trump continues to chase after his losing chance for a second term, he somehow is able to “charm” otherwise intelligent, educated people into doing his bidding. Much like the mythical medieval Pied Piper, Trump can take over the senses of people to get his way.
We now see that not only has Texas Attorney General Paxton filed a bogus lawsuit seeking to overturn elections in four other states, but 126 Republican House members have signed on as well.
In addition, 17 other states, including (embarrassingly) Oklahoma, have their state attorneys general signed on in support of Trump’s suit. I can see why Texas AG Paxton would want to curry favor with Trump, as Paxton is under close scrutiny by the FBI for financial misdeeds. Paxton might think that if he pleases Trump, he could be in line for a pardon before Trump leaves office.
All this just shows the truth in another old saying, “Not all the nuts are in trees!”
Wallace Collins
NORMAN
