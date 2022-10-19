NORMAN, Okla. — McKinley Elementary, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, celebrated its 100-year anniversary Sunday, Oct. 16. The centennial event brought over 300 alumni, former teachers and staff members, parents and students together to share childhood memories and celebrate one hundred years of excellence in education.
“Our families and kids came together today, and it was wonderful to see everyone and visit with alumni and former staff,” Carol Emerson, principal at McKinley Elementary said.
McKinley Elementary, one of the oldest schools in the Norman Public School system, has been able to keep a true neighborhood school feel for the past 100 years. “So many families return with their own children to McKinley,” Kathy Kershen of Norman, Okla. and McKinley alumna said.
Three generations of the Hooper family have attended McKinley over the years, and two were present during the centennial celebration last Sunday. Claudette Hooper, 87, (Claudette Cornelison at the time she attended McKinley), was among the oldest alumni who came to taste a birthday cake and share memories. “My most vivid memory from the first grade at McKinley is the drill we had at school to learn how to act during air raids. It was 1941, during World War II, and I remember how we practiced hiding beneath our desks in the event of the air strikes. And then I remember that our male teacher had mobilized and had gone to war, and we got a new female teacher in our class, Mrs. Neshville.”
Claudette Hooper’s son Randy Hooper attended McKinley as a first grader in the 1960s. “I remember that all students got to choose the name of a new elementary school in town. It was around 1964, shortly after John F. Kennedy was shot, so the choice was obvious. But I still can say that we all got to vote to name the Kennedy Elementary school in Norman,” Randy Hooper said. His own three kids continued the family tradition and graduated from McKinley Elementary.
“I went to McKinley back in 1990s, and now I have three kids of my own, who will soon continue the McKinley legacy. My oldest is now in the kindergarten here, and two younger siblings are getting ready to attend McKinley soon,” Claire Ibach, McKinley alumna said as she looked at her toddler.
“What makes our school special is a unique sense of community, where neighbors know one another and where students feel welcomed and appreciated,” Katie Merrick, McKinley alumna and current Parent-Teacher Organization President said.
Christel Wesley, a fifth-grade teacher who joined McKinley this fall, agreed. “The support we as teachers get from McKinley families inspire us to help students thrive in the loving, caring environment.”
Many alumni remembered great times they had with McKinley teachers who helped them to learn in a fun, supportive atmosphere. “Everyone who attended this school in mid-1990s, as I did, probably remembers singing the ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah’ song every morning with our K-class teacher Mrs. Sharon Schornick,” Ibach recalled. Schornick had an upright piano in her classroom and played the song every morning. “And every morning, I sang my lungs out. I will never forget the words of that song,” Ibach said.
Many former teachers attended the centennial celebration, and alumni recognized their former teachers, staff members, and principals. Many left smiling as they met old friends and met current McKinley families. Alumni marveled at how large and technologically advanced their beloved school has become.
“Back then, McKinley was a small school, with just one long hallway,” Claudette Hooper recalled. Her family lived across the street from school, so she remembers hearing the school bell at her house every morning. “The school rang a real big bell, with a long rope attached to it, and I would run happily to school."
And while now the McKinley school bell is electric, the advice that Claudette Hooper shared with current McKinley students is applicable today and for the next 100 years: “Remember to pay attention and love to read.”
McKinley Elementary is the only school in Norman to have a three-time National Blue Ribbon designation. The school received designation in 1998, 2005 and 2020, and is the most awarded blue-ribbon school in the Norman Public School district.
The school, founded in 1922, was originally build in “a big patch of cotton,” according to an alum Lee "Monk" Shelton, who was one of the first students to enter the original 70 feet wide and 200 feet long building. Today, McKinley Elementary has over 380 students.
