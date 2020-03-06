The Medieval Fair Free Lecture Series will have an event from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. today at Norman Public Library West, 300 Norman Center Court. Thomas Carlson, of the Oklahoma State University History Department, will present “How Not to Think Like a Crusader: The Medieval Middle East beyond Binaries.”
Crusaders went to the Middle East expecting to confront Muslims (”Saracens”), but in fact they confronted a society more diverse than they could imagine. This talk discusses how today we continue trying to understand the medieval Middle East in terms of dichotomies favored by Crusaders, erasing the distinctiveness and richness of the most diverse premodern society.
The Medieval Fair Free Lecture Series is cosponsored by the OU Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies and hosted by the Pioneer Library System.
Find information on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/3100645833337170/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.