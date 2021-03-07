Norman men must do better
Editor, The Transcript:
The GOP isn’t the only supermajority at the capitol
Oklahoma Democrats have plenty to lament about our seemingly permanent minority status at the state capitol. Reese Gorman’s recent piece, “Republican super-majority poses challenges for Norman Democrats,” painted a familiar portrait of that dynamic and, on the facts, an accurate one at that.
I found myself left with a couple of lingering questions by the article’s close.
First, where were the voices of State Senator Boren and Representative Bell? Generally, if important sources don’t respond in time for an article’s publication, it is noted in the article.
Their absence is otherwise conspicuous and led directly to the second and more unfortunate aspect of the article which was Rep. Jacob Rosecrants’ hypotheses about how he managed to get a bill out of committee while his colleagues did not.
“We don’t have the luxury of just saying this is an agency bill or this has been given to me by a constituent,” Rosecrants said. “We have to really put the hard work in, which I think people sometimes forget.”
Am I to understand that it is the honorable representative’s position that his colleagues just forgot to work hard?
I have a hypothesis of my own.
Rep. Rosecrants first won his seat in an election that is remembered by many as “the year of the woman.”
He won his seat — yes, I’m sure he worked hard — because women got out and voted for him, along with a slate of women legislators that effectively doubled their representation, on both sides of the political aisle, at the capitol.
The fact that male legislators still constitute a supermajority in our legislature after that doubling says a lot about how much harder those women have to work in order to make their voices heard. Gorman’s decision to silence 2/3rds of them from Norman’s delegation for his article is descriptive. Rep. Rosecrants’ apparent comfort in speaking for them as to the nature of their challenges, doubly so.
Men of Norman, we must do better.
ROB VOLLMAR
Norman
