Moore Norman Technology Center’s first Basic Peace Officer Academy class recently graduated during a socially distanced ceremony at the South Pennsylvania Avenue campus.
Stephen Flanagan, Benjamin Hoffman, Wesley Ivy, Sarah Sladek, Demetrius Smith and Joshua Winkler have secured employment with law enforcement agencies, according to a news release.
Brian Ruttman, MNTC superintendent and CEO, gave the opening speech. He acknowledged his pride in the graduates and the ability to support law enforcement agencies.
A joint honor guard comprised of Cleveland County, Moore Police Department and Norman Police Department officers presented the U.S. flag.
Ruttman said MNTC and Tulsa Technology Center are the only CLEET authorized training centers in Oklahoma’s CareerTech system.
A Leadership Fitness Award was presented to Smith and a Marksmanship Award was presented to Hoffman at the ceremony, according to the release. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason gave the keynote address, and Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper guided graduates through oaths of office.
MNTC Basic Police Officer Academy instructor Robert Wasoki said four graduates will be certified deputies for Cleveland County. One was offered a job with the Comanche Police Department, and another recently completed a final interview with Lighthorse Tribal Police.
Wasoki said the students had great attitudes and an eagerness to learn.
Jerry McConnell, MNTC director of Safety and Security, said program instructors had strong and continued support from the MNTC board, administration and agency partners.
“Even as we faced huge challenges like [COVID-19], we adapted and overcame every obstacle,” McConnell said. “I haven’t felt this level of pride in a long time; watching the students graduate and seeing their families was really beyond words.”
McConnell said he believes the MNTC instructors are highly-qualified professionals who are the key to providing quality training.
“To watch our instructors provide feedback and debrief on every aspect of training allows the cadets to develop habits that will serve them well throughout their career,” McConnell said.
The second BPOC class has 18 students enrolled and begins in January. To begin the application process for MNTC’s Basic Peace Officer Academy, those interested must participate in a free orientation. The next orientation sessions are available either March 1 or 6.
To learn more about MNTC’s four-month Basic Police Officer Certification Academy or to sign up for a BPOC orientation, visit mntc.edu/bpoc or call 801-5000.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.