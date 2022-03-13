The Moore Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its annual Bowling Tournament this year after skipping last year due to pandemic restrictions. The chamber invites Chamber members to join the 2022 Tournament to be held on Tuesday, Mar. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., at HeyDay Entertainment at 3201 Market Place in Norman.
“Our Chamber members look forward to this annual tournament each spring, so we were disappointed we had to ‘strike’ it last year,” said Kim Brown, President/CEO of Moore Chamber of Commerce. “But we are ready and excited to bring it back for a relaxing time and a little friendly competition.”
Thank you to our Premier Sponsor – Oklahoma Electric Cooperative & OEC Fiber!
Sponsorships still available including the Awards Sponsor, Lane Sponsors, plus four-person teams on the Upper and Lower Levels:
- Upper-Level Team - $700
- Lower-Level Team - $500
- Upper-Level Lane Sponsor - $200
- Lower-Level Lane Sponsor - $100
- Awards Sponsor - $500
The golf tournament is open to just 15 teams with four participants each. Entry fee includes shoe rental and a buffet. Registrants will have the chance to warm-up with two games (max time 1 hour per game) and trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams.
Registration cane be found here: bit.ly/2022BOWLINGTOURNEY