Moore Public Schools released a report earlier this month showing a slight uptick in cases across the district in recent weeks.
According to the report released to the district’s website, MPS has had 363 confirmed cases from Aug. 13 to Nov. 2 among students and staff at the elementary and secondary levels. Of the 363 cases, 311 have recovered.
According to a COVID-19 update the district released to The Transcript last month, those not included in “recovered” numbers are still completing “quarantine requirements and/or have not yet returned to school.”
The recent report gives a week-by-week update of the district’s confirmed COVID-19 cases since Aug. 13, except for the week of Oct. 26-30, likely due to power outages that forced the school to close.
According to the report, 109 cases have been confirmed from Oct. 19 through Nov. 2, which marks the largest number of cases in a two-week period in the district. The district recorded 109 total cases from Aug. 13 through Sept. 21, indicating that the spread of COVID-19 has gradually increased in recent weeks.
The district is averaging 30 confirmed cases of the virus per week, according to the report.
The COVID-19 report was first posted to the district’s website on Oct. 19, and the latest update came on Nov. 2.
While the report includes the total cumulative number of confirmed cases in the district, it does not include information on the number of students and staff that have been or are currently in quarantine. The report also does not include a breakdown of total cases at specific MPS schools.
Requests for additional information from the district regarding COVID-19 were not returned by press time. The district has previously shared numbers at individual school sites upon request.
In comparison, Norman Public Schools began releasing weekly reports in September on its website that list confirmed cases and quarantine numbers for students and staff at individual school sites in the district.
According to MPS’s return to learn plan, students and staff that test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 10 days and must be symptom free before returning to MPS facilities. Students and staff that are deemed to be in close contact with a positive case are required to quarantine for 14 days. Students and staff at all levels are required to wear masks while at a MPS facility.
The district’s COVID-19 report can be viewed at its website at www.mooreschools.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.