Moore Public Schools has changed the location for its three June commencement ceremonies to Moore Schools Stadium, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
The dates of the commencement ceremonies haven’t changed - Tuesday, June 2 for Southmoore, Thursday, June 25 for Moore and Friday, June 26 for Westmoore - and all ceremonies are scheduled for 8:00 p.m. The ceremonies were originally scheduled to be held at Cox Convention Center, but were moved outdoors to Moore Schools Stadium after advisement from state officials and the Center for Disease Control, according to the post.
The change in venue will also come with restrictions on attendees permitted to the ceremony. According to the post, each senior student will be limited to six guests, which will allow the ceremonies to comply with social distancing, according to the post.
“We greatly appreciate the continued efforts of administrators, senior class officers and senior class advisers to develop plans for commencement ceremonies,” the post reads. “MPS Administration will remain mindful of local, state and federal advisement with the ever-changing health climate."
Additional details regarding rehearsals and appropriate dress will be given at a later date, and guest tickets will be given to graduates at rehearsal, according to the post. The ceremonies will also be live-streamed on the MPS YouTube channel.
