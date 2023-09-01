Starting this Friday, Sept.1, Moore Public Schools students, fans, and visitors will walk through metal detectors to gain entrance to the junior high and high school football games. There is also a clear-bag requirement. This positive change will enhance the safety and security of our fans, stadium staff, employees, MPS athletes, their coaches, and all visitors. Any fan refusing to go through the metal detectors will be denied entry.
The MPS District regularly reviews policies and strategies for all visitor safety.
Clear Bag Requirement & Safety Procedures FAQs Why did Moore Public Schools adopt these guidelines and procedures? The safety of our students and guests is a top priority of MPS during all events. Events continue to shape the methods utilized for venue security and MPS has instituted these procedures to enhance public safety and security by limiting the size and style of bags carried into our venues.
How does this procedure improve public safety?
A clear bag can be easily searched. It also supports the Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.
How is this policy more convenient for fans?
The clear bags enable security teams to move fans through checkpoints faster than in the past. A standard-size bag eliminates the need for templates to check bag sizes. Clear bags allow staff to be more efficient and effective in keeping you safe by preventing dangerous items from entering the venue.
How many bags can each person bring into the venue?
1. Each ticketed attendee may bring in one (1) large clear bag.
a. Either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or a clear bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.
2. Diaper bags are permissible, but they will be inspected by staff at the entry gate.
3. One (1) non-transparent clutch wallet, with or without a strap, no larger than 6.5” x 4.5”.
Will clear bags with patterns or oversized logos be permitted?
No. Bags covered with patterns or oversized logos that hinder the screening process, by not allowing security staff to view through and inside of the bag, will be denied entry. Fans will need to transfer personal items into an approved clear bag and return the prohibited bag to their vehicle.
What happens if I show up with a bag that is not permitted?
Fans carrying bags that do not comply will be asked to return them to their vehicles and transfer their belongings to an approved clear bag before entering the venue. Items may not be left outside the venue gates.
Prohibited items (including but not limited to):
1. Bags, backpacks, and hard binocular cases (ONLY clear bags allowed)
2. Mace and all personal protective sprays
3. Laser pointers
4. Knives
5. Guns
6. Outside food and beverages
7. All forms of tobacco, alcohol, drugs, and vapes.
8. Air horns, balls, and sporting equipment, inflatables, coolers, and containers.
9. Pets, with the exception of registered service animals.
What if I have certain items that I need to bring into the venue due to medical reasons?
Fans needing to carry a bag for required medical supplies may enter after the bag is inspected.
What about blankets, umbrellas, seat cushions, and strollers?
Fans may bring these items, but they will be screened prior to entry.
Student ID and Parent/Guardian Requirements: Home and Away
1. No re-entrance to the event site is allowed once a spectator has exited the facility.
2. Junior high and high school students must wear their school ID at all times.
3. Junior high and elementary students must have a parent/guardian present for the duration of the event and they must remain with the parent/guardian, including restroom and concession breaks.
How do MPS Staff and event Personnel Gain Entry?
Working personnel, including credentialed media and school staff, will continue to enter through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections in the same manner as in the past.
