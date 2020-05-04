Moore Public Schools announced the rescheduling of its commencement ceremonies to June, according to press release on Facebook.
According to the press release, the commencement ceremonies will be held at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. Each ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m., with Southmoore commencement scheduled for June 23, Moore commencement for June 25 and Westmoore commencement for June 26.
The current plan is that the ceremonies will be held traditionally, with family and friends able to attend the ceremonies.
While there are currently no plans for restrictions, such as limits on the number of attendees, MPS communications director Dawn Jones said the district will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is prepared to make adjustments to the ceremonies if necessary.
According to the press release, the ceremonies will be moved to mid-July if the June dates cannot be kept due to health-related guidelines.
“We've just wanted to be patient because we know these ceremonies mean so much to our students and to our community,” Jones said. “We know that the situation around the pandemic can change at any time and we know it could change before the ceremonies in June. We will continue to listen to [Gov. Kevin Stitt's] updates on the pandemic and make sure these ceremonies are held in a way that's safe for our students and their families.”
Stitt's announcement of his phased plan to reopen Oklahoma's economy has led several cities across the state to ease their restrictions on businesses and their city governments. The City of Moore rescinded its shelter in place order on April 25.
While the State Board of Education announced the closing of all schools across the state, the board did not make any final decisions related to commencement ceremonies. Some school districts have transitioned to virtual commencement ceremonies, while other districts like MPS held off on making significant changes to their ceremonies.
Norman Public Schools has virtual ceremonies scheduled for the end of May, but has also committed to host traditional ceremonies when it is safe to do, according to NPS communications director Alesha Leemaster said.
Jones said MPS officials have been working with senior class officers and advisers in recent weeks to look for ways that commencement ceremonies could continue as traditionally as possible. Jones said the decision to hold ceremonies traditionally in June was agreed upon by both students and school officials.
“We greatly appreciate the continued efforts of administrators, senior class officers and senior class advisers to develop plans for commencement ceremonies,” the press release reads. “MPS administration will remain mindful of local, state and federal advisement with the ever-changing health climate. We look forward to celebrating our esteemed seniors and their monumental accomplishments.”
For more information, visit the Moore Public Schools Facebook page or visit www.mooreschools.com.
