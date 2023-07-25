MPS has a vision of Shaping Today’s Students into Tomorrow’s Leaders. The district is home to more than 24,600 students and 2,900 full-time employees. MPS is the fourth-largest public school district in Oklahoma (FY23) with 25 elementary sites, six junior high schools and three 6A high schools. Over the decades, students have earned district, state and national awards in academics, fine arts, athletics, agriculture and STEM.