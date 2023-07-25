MOORE, Okla. — After 22 years, Moore Public Schools unveils its new logo and brand guidelines to the public today. The updated brand image reflects the organization’s commitment to academics, growth and excellence and is the result of collaboration and input from employees and external stakeholders.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to present our new logo and brand to the MPS community and to the state today,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Robert Romines. “The new logo honors the story of our past and represents our district’s collective sense of identity and pride in the present, while always looking forward.”
MPS embarked on an inclusive process to evaluate its former logo and reshape its visual identity in the fall of 2022. The process involved engaging and surveying employees from all divisions of the district, students, their parents, community, and business partners, MPS Foundation members, MPS Board members and the MPS Patron Advisory Committee. Through this expanded effort, the new mark more accurately represents the district’s input and MPS’s vision, mission and aspirations.
MPS Communications & Community Relations Director Anna Aguilar engaged the expertise of long-time Graphic Artist and Designer Jason Graham in developing concepts for MPS’s new logo designs and the production of the new MPS Brand Guidelines.
“The design work Jason did for our district is exceptional. His time working in design for educational institutions made him the perfect choice, plus he truly knows our district and community. What he developed using our survey data is – I believe – unmatched creativity in design that not only tells a vibrant story but represents every segment of our district,” said Aguilar.
Participants of the district survey continually mentioned words they associate with MPS such as pride, academics, home, family, safety, resources, support, growth, excellence and resilience. These keywords are incorporated into the final design and reinforce what the MPS community said.
Graham said he developed the primary and secondary color palettes in such a way as to convey the MPS personality, its values and energy. The vibrant hues of the secondary palette reflect MPS’s passion for education, creativity in delivery systems and its focus on positively shaping today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders.
“Our new logo and brand reflect who we are and what we strive to achieve each day. With Dr. Romines’s guidance, we have created an MPS visual identity that captures our shared vision and the shared values of our internal and external communities,” said Aguilar.
The former logo was designed in 2001 and earned an Oklahoma School Public Relations Association Award for design. Aguilar said it was a strong mark that served the district well for 22 years. However, MPS is also set to launch its redesigned website and individual school sites in the coming weeks, so the timing was optimal to push forward the logo project and brand guidelines.
“Moore Public Schools is recognized across Oklahoma. Our refreshed logo and brand will serve as a powerful tool to communicate the spirit of our educational community and enhance our brand recognition,” said Romines.
To learn the story behind the design of the new MPS logo and review the MPS Brand Guidelines, or visit the MPS New Logo and Brand Guidelines webpage at mooreschools.com/AboutUs.
