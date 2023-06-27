American Legion Post 88 in Norman welcomed a special visitor Monday to celebrate building renovations made with a $330,000 gift from Cleveland County.
Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola, the national commander of the American Legion organization based in Indianapolis, came by to check out the upgrades for himself.
Troiola spent the morning shaking hands with Legion members, walking through the building, and learning about artifacts on the premises.
“There’s so much history in these buildings, which tells what’s gone on in the past,” he said. “Many of our old-timers draw out memories from them. They collect these artifacts, which become a part of the building, so restoring this building is important.”
Restoring the building is also critical to recruiting young people, Troiola said.
“We need to do whatever we can do to keep these buildings up, maintenance-wise, to make sure no one comes in and tries to develop the property,” he said.
In November, Post 88 received the award from the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Ernie Martin, Post 88 commander, showed Troiola around the local post.
“He wants to see what we’ve done with the ARPA funds and how we’re trying to remodel the post and get it ready to work for the next 100 years,” he said.
Martin said Post 88 was built in 1936 under the Works Progress Authority, and it opened to the public in 1937. He said the flooring and several fixtures were as old as the building and in ‘dire’ need of upgrades.
“We’ve upgraded the electrical system, and we’ve replaced all of the insulation, the roof, the tiles, and we now have LED lighting,” he said. “We have new floors, but the subfloor was in pretty good condition.
“We’re upgrading our kitchen to make it a lot better, and we are putting a 48 kilowatt Generac generator so if something happened and all the power went out, the post could serve as a warming and charging station for the neighborhood.”
In attendance Monday were Cleveland County Ccmmissioners Rod Cleveland and Rusty Grissom.
Cleveland said Post 88 received the ARPA award from the county because its grant writers submitted a quality application and because of its mission to support veterans.
“American Legion supports veterans and veterans are why we are here today,” he said. They defend our country and our freedoms.
“So, it was natural that the ARPA money goes to help some of the people with the hardest fixed incomes or who experience disabilities.”
American Legion’s primary purpose is to connect veterans and their widows with resources by directing them to programs and helping fill out the paperwork.
“I think they did a great job at spending the money wisely,” Grissom said. “They help the veterans, that’s the number one thing. We ought to take care of our veterans. This is a good use of space because it helps out our veterans.”
Of the $330,000, Martin said it has spent over half of it on remodeling, and it hopes to be finished by the end of the year.
Eric Grubbs, Post 88 adjutant, or administrator, said he had hoped to have had the work completed before Troiola’s arrival.
“It’s been exciting. We don’t always get the national commander, so when you do get a chance to bring him in, it’s a big deal,” he said. “We had hoped to have the building all done, but construction delays put us back. It’s been hectic.”
Grubbs said those organizing the remodeling, including himself, are volunteers.
“We had a plan, but plans change,” he said. “I got more involved in the day-to-day things, like what color faucet are you going to put on,” he said. “We are all volunteers. I am retired and live close, which is why I am available to help where I can.”
Post 88 serves 504 members from all branches of the military, including the Coast Guard, according to Martin. In 2020, Post 88 brought in more than $3 million in benefits for its members. In 2021, it brought in $2 million and in 2022, it brought in around $2.3 million.
