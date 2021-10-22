The Oklahoma Zoological Society (OZS) is teaming up with Stonecloud Brewing Company and Lively Beerworks for a collaboration to create “Lions, Tigers & Beers,” the first official beer of the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which emphasizes the importance of conserving wildlife and wild places.
The seasonal release features a label featuring a variety of animals that call the zoo home.
“Lion, Tigers & Beers,” a grapefruit radler, is now available at the majority of the zoo’s concession areas and in the taprooms of Stonecloud and Lively. For every beer sold, Stonecloud will donate 10% of sales to OZS to support conservation initiatives locally and globally.
“We appreciate the generous support of Stonecloud and Lively in this collaboration that brings together a great quality local beer for adults to enjoy while supporting the zoo’s mission-focused work to help conserve wildlife and wild places,” Zoo Director of Development Matt Burkholder said. “We think people will enjoy supporting our zoo while drinking a refreshing beer.”
The zoo has partnerships supporting a multitude of local and global conservation projects, including a Texas horned lizard headstart project, Okies for Monarchs and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International and the Cheetah Conservation Fund.
“Stonecloud Brewing and Lively Beerworks are thrilled to collaborate on Lions, Tigers & Beers!” Stonecloud Brewery representative Melissa Skaggs said. “We jumped at the opportunity to create a beer that everyone could enjoy while walking around the zoo. We feel lucky to gain exposure within the OKC area while supporting the zoo’s many conservation efforts.”
“Lions, Tigers & Beers,” sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, is an exclusive grapefruit radler.
OZS was created in 1954 to support and promote the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Visit zoofriends.org. The zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.