A new roof for the Cleveland County Fairgrounds and three findings related to the county’s latest audit are on the commissioners’ next meeting agenda.
The commissioners meet at 1 p.m. today in the county office building, 201 S. Jones, Suite 200.
The office of State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd conducts routine audits of fiscal practices for Oklahoma counties.
During the county's most recent review, an auditor flagged three matters that county officials said ranged from technical difficulty to minor errors that will be easily remedied.
Two issues stemmed from problems with a reporting portal for Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds, said Rod Cleveland, chairman of the commission.
A third issue was an invoice that had been dated prior to the purchase, County Clerk Tammy Belinson said.
A letter from commissioners to the auditor indicated the county would ensure proper practices were followed for purchase orders and assurance policies would ensure compliance for grant requirements.
Cleveland said none of the issues cited by Byrd's office had any financial impact on taxpayers and the audit helps the county improve practices and catch errors before they become serious matters.
“The county takes these issues seriously and works to rectify the issue and implant corrective actions to prevent in the future,” Cleveland said. “It doesn’t mean that any public money was misspent or spent without transparency and or accountability.”
Commissioners will see four bids on the agenda to replace the fairgrounds roof, ranging in price between $317,500 to $512,000, a bid summary showed.
The lowest bidder is Bohon Roofing, followed by Heritage Hills Commerce Roofing for $324,450, Atwell Roofing for $350,500 and Tier-1 for $512,000.
