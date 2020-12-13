Shaniqua Crawford didn’t always know she was destined for a career in Title IX and institutional equity work.
But once she found the field — through a series of forces, including learning opportunities during law school and the guidance of a mentor — she knew it was the space for her.
“It was an area where I got to utilize my legal skill set and also engage individuals on a higher education campus — I found that to be great,” Crawford said. “Title IX can be heavy work, it can be very intense...I don’t think people understand that a lot. But I found that I was good at it, and I found that my legal skill set transitioned very well into doing this work, and doing it well.”
Crawford’s work in Title IX and Institutional Equity has now led her to multiple universities, including the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and Lawrence University.
This month, Crawford took over as OU’s institutional equity officer, equal opportunity officer and Title IX coordinator, becoming the first Black woman to lead the university’s Institutional Equity Office.
The office houses OU’s Title IX Office, which investigates complaints of sexual harassment and assault or gender discrimination, and the university’s Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Office, which handles complaints of discrimination and affirmative action issues.
Crawford’s selection for the role, announced in late November, comes after longtime Title IX and Institutional Equity head Bobby Mason resigned in April for a position at Texas State University.
“Throughout her career, Shaniqua Crawford has demonstrated a strong understanding of how important this is on a college campus,” OU President Joe Harroz said in a statement. “She is an accomplished leader in higher education who approaches her role with professionalism, diligence and collaboration. We look forward to working alongside her to build lasting change here at OU.”
Crawford started the job at OU Dec. 1, just days after OU announced her selection. The new administrator said while she still has a lot to review and learn at OU, she’ll be doing an assessment of where the office is and reviewing OU’s policies and procedures.
The job Crawford takes on won’t be an easy one — the Title IX side of the office has come under scrutiny multiple times in the last few years during its handling of cases involving alleged misconduct by OU administrators and professors, past reporting from The Transcript and The OU Daily shows.
But Crawford’s history at Lawrence University and previous higher education jobs brings with it experience in building trust and relationships while making cultural shifts, she said.
Creating strong relationships between the Institutional Equity Office and the community it serves will be a top priority for Crawford. She said she wants to be collaborative and communicative with other entities at OU that will spread awareness and education about the work her office does.
“My main goal is to build relationships and find ways that I can collaborate with other offices on campus, other departments, student organizations, so that we can do this work together, because it’s on us,” Crawford said. “ … I can’t do this work alone, our team in the office can’t do this work alone — we don’t want to be in silos.”
At previous university institutional equity jobs, Crawford has always made the effort to connect with the community, building relationships with students beyond the scope of her work, said Ameerah McBride. McBride, currently the chief diversity officer at the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, hired Crawford when the two worked at UW Oshkosh, and said she always appreciated the work Crawford did to reach students.
“Especially when you’re working at a predominantly white institution, there are, number one, very few people of color in the administration, number two, very few women a lot of times in positions of leadership,” McBride said. “So I thought it was very important that she was able to mentor and serve as an adviser to student organizations, because of her high-profile position.”
Crawford said her participation on campus comes from a desire to be authentic and be of service to the students she serves. At Lawrence University and UW Oshkosh, she attended Black Student Alliance and sorority events, became a student group adviser and worked with the Lawrence newspaper to develop diversity training.
Her involvement on campus trickles down to her three daughters, who once met Angela Davis at a university event, and were regulars at student organization meetings, Crawford said.
“I’m always happy to participate in student-led organization programming, any events that students are putting on — one of my big things that I lead with is, I’m a member of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, so… I always want to be of service, and I’m always looking for ways to be of service to students and other constituents on campus,” Crawford said. “That’s how I built that trust, because I’m always present, I’m always willing to actively participate and assist where I can assist.”
Crawford’s arrival at OU comes at an odd moment in academia, when the pandemic might limit more traditional forms of interaction or relationship building. This moment demands more intentionality, understanding and creativity in connecting with students and beginning to build a strong culture, Crawford said.
Crawford said she knows and understands that some community members may have had difficult or negative experiences with OU’s Institutional Equity Office in the past. As she steps into the role, Crawford said she’s hoping the OU community will give her a chance in this new position, and she’ll strive to create a process that is fair and equitable.
“I can’t change an experience that you’ve had, but I do ask people to afford me the opportunity to be able to put forth my best effort and base their assessments off of the work that I come in and I do,” Crawford said. “ … We always say in the Title IX world, even when we don’t have cases that come out in the way that a survivor or victim would have wished it would have, that does not take away from your experience.”
Crawford’s own experiences as a Black woman in academia are a significant part of the relationship she’ll be able to build with the university community, McBride said — they give her a broad perspective that may help her connect with students in new ways.
“Having been a woman in senior leadership in universities, it is crucial that we have diverse voices at the table, especially when you’re looking at issues of sexual violence, because statistics will show you that certain communities are under-represented in the numbers, certain communities have cultural stigmas that prevent them from reporting, certain communities, the support that we provide them is going to have to be different,” McBride said. “ ... It’s important that when we are talking about issues related to discrimination and harassment, that we have people who bring a broad spectrum of background and experience to bear. So the fact that Shaniqua is coming into this as a young woman, a young mother, a young professional and as a Black woman, I think is pretty significant.”
Crawford said her lived experiences with equity and discrimination not only give her a passion for the work she does, but make her good at it.
“I think that’s what helps me be able to do this job and do it well, is because some of the things that I see — for example, experiencing bias, experiencing discrimination — those are things that, because they are part of my lived experiences, I am more aware of them,” Crawford said. “ … I’m able to recognize them almost immediately, I can recognize the signs of them, and then I’m able to work toward methods to prevent them.”
As much as Crawford hopes to give to OU through her role, McBride said she also hopes OU will focus on supporting and providing for Crawford in this position.
“Although she’s going to bring all of her talents to bear, I think it’s sort of understated that the university has to also have some skin in the game in terms of the level of support that she receives,” McBride said. “Whether that is the number of people who are on her staff, whether that is the amount of money she’s given to obtain professional development for her staff, whether that’s being able to sit at the leadership table and explain issues that are happening — I just hope that she will be able to receive the level of support that she needs from the university.”
