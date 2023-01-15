The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the city of Norman for Dec. 29-Jan. 4.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
Addition/Alteration:
250 N. Cockrel Ave. — Norman Public Schools, Jefferson Elementary Safe Room Addition, $2,100,000, Ward 4
250 N. Cockrel Ave. — Norman Public Schools, Jefferson Elementary Interior Renovation, $275,000, Ward 4
1100 W. Main St., Suite 120 — Sterrs Food Inc., Northhaven Church Change of Use, $100,000, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — PERMITS ISSUED:
Interior Finish:
3321 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 125 — EKP Tecumseh LLC, Immediate Care Clinic, $265,000, Ward 8
Parking Lot:
1881 Legacy Park Dr. — UTC LLC, Entry Masonry Wall, $125,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY — APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
4220 28th Ave. NW — Ideal Homes of Norman, Office Building, $4,800,000, Ward 8
4240 28th Ave. NW — Ideal Homes of Norman, Office Building, $3,160,000, Ward 8
3221 24th Ave. NW — UPP Property LLC, Unlimited Potential Ped. Medical Office, $700,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2751 36th Ave. NW, Suite 101 — 36 North LLC, White Box, $50,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Two permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported value of $600,302. The average reported value was $300,151, none of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and none to the city’s Visitability Program.
• Six permits for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported value of $581,012, one of which was a storm shelter.
• Four applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported value of $8,697,780. The average reported value was $2,174,445. (One was valued
at $3,800,00 and another at $3,647,780.)
• Four applications for additions or alterations to residential property were issued with a combined reported value of $473,360.
— Submitted Content
