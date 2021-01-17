The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Dec. 31 through Jan. 6.

CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY ISSUED:

New Shell Construction:

2248 36th Ave. NW — Brookhaven Office Park LLC, Brookhaven Office Park, $250,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

805 E. Robinson St. — Community Works, Remodel Hospital, $50,000, Ward 8

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:

The following commercial addition/alteration and demolition permits were issued:

Addition/Alteration:

1017 N. University Blvd. — Adbar LLC, T-Mobile-Backup Generator, $10,000, Ward 4

863 12th Ave. NE — Damann Properties Inc., Divine EnerG Nutrition Remodel, $20,000, Ward 6

3522 24th Ave. NW, Suite 120 — Sooner Traditions LLC, Deka Lash OKC LLC Remodel, $180,000, Ward 8

2330 36th Ave. NW — First Bank & Trust Co., Office Expansion Under Canopy, $150,000, Ward 3

626 E. Lindsey St. — City of Norman, T-Mobile Replace Antennas, $25,000, Ward 7

Demolition:

1320 College Ave. — Delta Tau Delta, Fraternity House, Not Reported, Ward 7

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Eleven permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,483,215. The average reported value was $225,747, four of which applied to the city’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).

• Twelve permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $113,578, 10 of which were storm shelters.

• A fire repair permit was issued for 2500 OJ Talley Cir.

• Two applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $416,430. The average reported value was $208,215.

• Six applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $371,800.

— Submitted Content

