Houston Wire & Cable Co. to sell Southwest Wire Rope division
HOUSTON — Houston Wire & Cable Co. announced that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement for the sale of its Southwest Wire Rope business for a purchase price of $5 million, subject to a working capital adjustment.
The sale excludes about $2.6 million of trade accounts receivable, which HWCC will retain. HWCC expects to use the net sales proceeds and accounts receivable collections to further reduce Revolver debt. HWCC has already reduced Revolver debt to about $21.4 million as of Jan. 13 from a peak of $95.2 million in first quarter 2020.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter.
Penn Virginia shareholders approve transaction with Juniper Capital AdvisorsHOUSTON — Penn Virginia Corp. and certain affiliates of Juniper Capital Advisors LP announced that the shareholders of Penn Virginia voted in favor of all proposals associated with Juniper’s strategic investment in Penn Virginia. The transaction closed Friday.
At the meeting of Penn Virginia shareholders hosted recently, more than 77 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the transaction.
Penn Virginia Corp. is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, visit pennvirginia.com.
Juniper Capital Advisors LP is an energy investment firm based in Houston, with over $1.2 billion of cumulative equity commitments.
W&T Offshore provides financial update
HOUSTON — W&T Offshore Inc. provided an operational and financial update regarding several matters including the consolidation of its two Alabama natural gas treatment facilities, the awarding of two blocks from the November federal Gulf of Mexico lease sale, the semi-annual redetermination of the borrowing base under its revolving credit facility, and new crude oil hedges added.
W&T has substantially completed the consolidation of its two onshore natural gas treatment facilities that service the Mobile Bay area into the Onshore Treating Facility, which was acquired in 2019 from ExxonMobil. W&T is in the final stages of closing its Yellowhammer Plant and expects all natural gas produced from its Mobile Bay area assets will be treated in the OTF in late January.
The consolidation of the facilities is expected to result in savings of approximately $5 million per year.
W&T was the high bidder in the GOM Lease Sale 256 held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Nov. 18 on two shallow water blocks, Eugene Island South Addition block 389 and Ewing Banks block 979. These two blocks cover a total of approximately 8,800 acres.
The company was awarded the two blocks in late 2020 and paid baout $500,000 for the awarded leases combined, which reflects a 100% working interest in the acreage. The two shallow water blocks have a five-year lease term and 12.5% royalty.
AdvoLogix expands executive team
SUGAR LAND, Texas — AdvoLogix® announced that legal technology industry veteran Dan Bellopede has joined the company as its chief revenue officer.
In this newly created role, Bellopede will oversee customer success, revenue and marketing. He will work with the AdvoLogix team, clients and partners to build on the company’s recent momentum and further accelerate its growth and new opportunities.
Bellopede brings more than 20 years of experience to the AdvoLogix leadership team, much of which has included accelerating growth at highly sophisticated legal technology software providers including Recommind and Omnivere.
Daniel Smeak joins Inotiv as vce pesident, surgical models
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Bioanalytical Systems Inc. announced that Daniel Smeak, DVM, ACVS, has joined the company as vice president of surgical models, effective now.
Smeak is based at the company’s Fort Collins, Colorado, site.
Before joining Inotiv, Smeak worked for 13 years at the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital as professor and chief of small animal surgery and dental/oral surgery.
Previously, Smeak was at The Ohio State University for 27 years, where he advanced through the academic ranks from assistant professor to professor, and then section head of small animal surgery at the Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences.
Smeak’s credentials and training include a BS and DVM with high honor from Michigan State University, a rotating small animal internship at the Colorado State University Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences and a residency in small animal surgery at The Ohio State University, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences.
In addition, he is an award-winning continuing education speaker and laboratory instructor worldwide.
U.S. Energy Corp. announces redemption of preferred stockHOUSTON — U.S. Energy Corp. announced that it has redeemed all of its issued and outstanding Series A Convertible Preferred Stock in exchange for a combination of cash and common stock pursuant to the terms of an Exchange Agreement.
On Dec. 31, U.S. Energy entered into and closed an exchange agreement with the holder of its existing Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.
As a result, the company no longer has any Series A Convertible Stock issued or outstanding and the investor rights agreement by and between U.S. Energy and the holder of the preferred stock has been terminated.
