Kiva offers online
platform for businesses needing fundsOKLAHOMA CITY — Many small businesses are finding relief in local and national stimulus programs. However, the impact of decreased revenues and temporary closures can still be felt.
In addition, a significant number of small businesses have tried and failed in securing federal relief and won’t have access to traditional loans.
Kiva is an online platform where non-traditional borrowers post their business needs or ideas with hopes for funding from people across the world. Kiva loans are interest free, fee free and the loaned money is sent across PayPal.
The program can help small business owners build credit so they can access larger capital in the future. They have two to three years to pay back the loan.
Qualifying applicants will be featured on the Kiva platform to raise up to $15,000 for business-related expenses. A local match fund has been set up for businesses to receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $7,500, as funds are made available. To apply, visit progressokc.org/kiva-okc.
This Kiva Oklahoma City program is a partnership between the City of Oklahoma City, Progress OKC and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. Other supporters include the Inasmuch Foundation, Oklahoma City Black Justice Fund and National League of Cities.
Cavanal Hill Funds offers new hope for yield seekers
TULSA — Cavanal Hill announced the creation of a new yield focused fund, the Hedged Income Fund.
Given the current environment of diminished yields, many investors are struggling to find alternative strategies for generating income for their portfolios while still protecting their hard-earned savings.
Cavanal Hill Funds developed the fund, which has the following characteristics:
• Attractive yield — Targeting a yield higher than that of the S&P 500
• Downside price protection — Price hedging is in place to protect the portfolio from large downward moves in the market
• Reduced volatility — Volatility of returns that are significantly lower than the S&P 500
• Tax-advantaged income — Dividends on stocks are currently taxed at a lower rate than the top marginal rate on interest income
The Cavanal Hill Hedged Income Fund utilizes Cavanal Hill Investment Management’s experience in designing dividend-paying equity portfolios with Lavaca Capital LLC’s expertise in options investing.
Cavanal Hill Investment Management has developed a proprietary process of identifying companies with strong and growing cash flows and consistent dividend growth.
— Submitted Content
