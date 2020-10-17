The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,195 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, including 36 new cases in Norman.
Saturday’s new case number brings the state’s cumulative case total to 106,503. The state’s seven-day case average is at about 1,125.
Friday’s new case number, 1,472 was Oklahoma’s third-highest to date, excluding a date in July when the state reported more than 1,700 new cases as the result of a backlog.
Oklahoma’s hospitalization numbers were 792 Friday night. The state did not report a case positivity rate on Saturday.
Oklahoma reported 14 additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,168. None of the latest deaths reported Friday occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 7,512 and Norman’s total is 3,919. The county has reported 85 COVID-related deaths and 6,482 recoveries, while Norman has reported 42 deaths and 3,433 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department’s risk assessment map, but rose from an Orange Level 1 to an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan Friday.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.