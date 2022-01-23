Dec. 16-Jan. 5
The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Dec. 16 through Jan. 5.
NO CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION WERE ISSUED:
New Construction:
3251 Classen Blvd. — South Lake Group LLC, Wendy’s Restaurant, $600,000, Ward 5
Interior Finish:
2620 Classen Blvd., Suite 102 — Classen Crossing LLC, Marco’s Pizza, $150,000, Ward 7
Addition/Alteration:
700 College Ave. — Kappa Kappa Gamma, Interior Renovation, $5,500,000, Ward 7
2812 Classen Blvd. — FTI Group DBA Rigid Automation, Rigid Automation Remodel, $200,000, Ward 7
951 W. Franklin Rd. — McPherson, Thurman Wayne, Bullfrog Farm LLC Medical Marijuana, $30,000, Ward 6
2202 Tecumseh Dr. — Tecumseh Rd. Business Park LLC, Delong Chiropractic Clinic Remodel, $395,000, Ward 8
3440 R. C. Luttrell Dr. — Norman Healthcare Partners LLC, NRH Physical Reading Room Remodel, $100,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
5501 Brown St. — Bozalis, Theresa, New Start Farms Medical Marijuana Greenhouses 1 & 2, $45,550 (Combined), Ward 5
Interior Finish:
3421 24th Ave. NW, Suite 101 — NW Norman Medical Center LLC, OU Health Pediatric Specialists, $469,600, Ward 8
2751 36th Ave. NW, Suite 121 — 36 North LLC, Stoic Strength & Fitness Gym, $50,000, Ward 8
1908 24th Ave. NW — UTC 8 LLC, Pure Barre Exercise/Workout Center, $47,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3024 Classen Blvd. — Casey’s Marketing Company, Casey’s General Store Kitchen Remodel, $456,000, Ward 7
3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Addition, $75,000, Ward 8
1215 Crossroads Blvd. — Crossroads Plaza LLC, T-Mobile/Sprint New Antennas on Tower, $25,000, Ward 8
3099 E. Imhoff Rd. — L A F M C Rentals LLC, US Cellular Replace Antennas, $18,000, Ward 5
1915 Classen Blvd., Suite 121 & 123 — Classen Landing LLC, White Box Remodels, $20,000 (Combined), Ward 4
225 E. Main St. — Peak Property LLC, The Play Pit Renovation, $120,000, Ward 4
100 Stinson St. — St. Thomas More Church, Organ Interior Install, $100,000, Ward 7
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
1303 W. Tecumseh Rd., Building 1 — Artisan Crossing Limited, Artisan Crossing Office Fire Repair, $20,000, Ward 8
Demolition:
202 N. Flood Ave. — Calfro LLC, Walden’s Cleaners, Not Reported, Ward 4
1361 24th Ave. NW — KRG Norman University II LLC, Hideaway Pizza Interior Only, Not Reported, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Shell Construction:
231 W. Main St. — J. Ford LLC, New Shell Building, $580,000, Ward 4
New Construction:
4343 N. Flood Ave. — Victory Family Church Inc., Pavilions & Volley/Pickle Ball Courts, $276,518, Ward 8
520 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Elysium Group LLC, Alpine Motorsport LLC Auto Repair/Office Building, $213,000, Ward 6
Interior Finish:
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 120 — Mike Jolley Investments, Leasing Office/Warehouse, $30,000, Ward 8
3151 Healthplex Dr. — JEM Development LLC, NRH Pulmonology Clinic Medical Office, $790,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
333 Interstate Dr. — Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Shawarma Press Restaurant Remodel, $60,000, Ward 2
1511 24th Ave. SW — Osborn Properties Inc., Dent & Ding Appliances Storage Addition, $68,250, Ward 2
1824 Atchison Dr., Suite E — Lungren, John R. and Sherri D., Humble Ground Cultivation Medical Marijuana Remodel, $75,000, Ward 8
4701 12th Ave. NW — Moore/Norman Technology Center, MNTC Hangar, and Classroom/Lab Remodel $7,000,000 (Combined), Ward 6
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Fifty-three permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $12,284,464. The average reported value was $231,782, forty-three of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program).
• Two permits for duplexes were issued with a total reported value of $400,000. The average reported value was $200,000.
• Thirty-six permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $932,134, 10 of which were storm shelters.
• Five applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $2,133,000. The average reported value was $426,600.
• One application to replace a manufacture home was submitted for 4110 Indian Point Cir.
• Nine applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $439,050. The Average reported value was $48,783.
Jan. 6-12
The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 6-12.
NO CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION WERE ISSUED:
New Construction:
13628 Crystal Brook Cir., Building 2 — Wilson, Philip, Crystal Pine Farms Medical Marijuana, $500,000, Ward 5
Addition/Alteration:
911 W. Main St. — Norman School Dist. 29, Norman High Band/Safe Room Addition, $5,809,694, Ward 4
Multi-Family Damage Repair:
1911 Twisted Oak Dr. — Turnberry Apartments LLC, Repair Car Damage Unit 1803, $24,368, Ward 1
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of OK, New Storage Building, $3,500,000, Ward 5
Interior Finish:
3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 120 — Mike Jolley Investments, Leasing Office/ Warehouse #120, $30,000, Ward 8
3151 Healthplex Dr. — JEM Development LLC, NRH Pulmonology Clinic, $790,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
3260 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Hospital, Parking Garage Addition, $18,000,000, Ward 8
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of OK, Home & Behavior, Primary Care, & Dental Addition, $17,998,000, Ward 5
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of OK, Facilities Maintenance Addition, $1,043,000, Ward 5
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of OK, Imaging Lab & Specialty Addition, $2,552,000, Ward 5
15951 Little Axe Dr. — Absentee Shawnee Tribe of OK, Pharmacy Remodel & Addition, $2,335,000, Ward 5
Foundation:
4208 28th Ave. NW — Bellwoode LLC, Building #3, $165,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
New Construction:
1281 Wilmot St. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Springs at Flint Hills New In-Ground Pool, $200,000, Ward 8
2301 Goddard Ave. — City of Norman, Sanitation Office Building, $1,700,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1212 W. Lindsey St. — True Sky Credit Union, Replace/Enlarge Drive-Thru Canopy, $100,000, Ward 2
3099 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, AT&T Replacing Equipment, $49,500, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Ten permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,923,715. The average reported value was $292,372, two of which applied to the city’s
Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program).
• One permit to replace a manufactured home was issued for 4110 Indian Point Cir.
• Fifteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $589,582, three of which were storm shelters.
• Three applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $690,030. The average reported value was $230,010.
• One application for a new manufactured home was submitted for 5600 W. Tecumseh Rd.
• Eight applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $309,900, four of which were storm shelters.
• One application for demolition was submitted for 514 Miller Ave.
