Company announces partnership with Comfortworks
OKLAHOMA CITY — EightTwenty announced a new partnership with Comfortworks to offer homeowners and commercial customers a path to net zero energy.
The collaboration will provide customers a streamlined process to install geothermal HVAC, solar power, battery storage and EV chargers to homes and businesses. The combination of services are eligible for a 26% federal tax credit.
New solar and geothermal customers can take advantage of a 26% federal tax credit set to expire Dec. 31, while increasing the real estate value by 6% or more.
EightTwenty and Comfortworks leverage the power of the sun and earth to empower Oklahomans with a more sustainable, independent and cost-effective way of living.
Comfortworks has installed state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling systems in over 3,000 homes and nearly 4 million square feet of commercial space.
EightTwenty delivers commercial, residential and new development solar and electrical contracting projects and prioritizes quality and customer experience with its all-in-house design and build teams.
The solar energy company also offers battery storage and generator solutions to maximize solar panel systems, electric vehicle charging stations and other efficiency services to offset energy consumption.
Targa Resources Corp. declares increase to dividends
HOUSTON — Targa Resources Corp. announced its quarterly dividend on common shares and its quarterly dividend on Series A preferred shares with respect to the fourth quarter.
Targa announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, or $1.40 per common share on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter.
The cash dividend will be paid Feb. 15 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business Jan. 31. The dividend represents a 350 percent increase over the common dividend declared with respect to the third quarter.
Targa also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per Series A preferred share for the fourth quarter.
The cash dividend will be paid Feb. 14 on all outstanding Series A preferred shares to holders of record as of the close of business Jan. 31.
The company will report its fourth quarter financial results before the market opens for trading Feb. 24 and will host a live webcast at 10 a.m.
Pinnacle’s Rosier named chair of SMRP Houston chapter
PASADENA, Texas — Sean Rosier, principal of solutions at Pinnacle, has been selected as chair of the Houston Chapter of the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals. SMRP is an international organization that focuses on the advancement of the maintenance and reliability profession, primarily through the education and development of industry leaders.
Prior to becoming chair, Rosier worked with various committees within SMRP to continue building the chapter’s membership base and award scholarships to local students who are wanting to become future reliability and maintenance leaders. The Houston chapter has awarded over $350,000 in scholarships to date.
Pinnacle is focused on helping industrial facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining and water and wastewater industries better leverage data to improve reliability performance and improve process safety and environmental impact. For more information, visit pinnaclereliability.com.
Usio’s card solutions chosen to power payments for basic mobility pilot
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Usio Inc. announced that the City of Oakland Department of Transportation (California) has chosen the company’s proprietary prepaid card technology as the payment solution for its Universal Basic Mobility Pilot.
Under the pilot program, citizens living or working in east Oakland can apply to receive up to $300 that can be used only for transit and shared mobility on a prepaid debit card.
Up to 500 participants have been randomly selected from qualified applicants.
Usio Inc. offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers.
The company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver payment solutions and services to clients.
FileTrail acquires Teravine Inc.
AUSTIN, Texas — FileTrail® announced its acquisition of Teravine Inc.
Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Teravine has specialized in information governance software as a service primarily for large law firms throughout the United States since 2016.
FileTrail will integrate the Teravine Provident software with its governance policy suite of offerings. FileTrail expands its capabilities to provide a complete end-to-end software solution that improves compliance with internal IG policies, outside counsel guidelines and governmental regulations.
When the Teravine technology is fully integrated with FileTrail’s governance solution, the company expects to use its advanced architecture as a springboard for development in the future, including artificial intelligence and natural language processing solutions for IG. Teravine’s former CEO, Wes Baldwin, will serve in the newly created role of FileTrail chief technology officer and will oversee further development of the platform.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
W&T Offshore announces acquisition
HOUSTON — W&T Offshore Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire working interests in and operatorship of oil and gas producing properties in federal shallow waters in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico for total cash consideration of $47 million, subject to normal and customary post-effective date adjustments.
The transaction will have an effective date of July 1, 2021, and is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Key highlights are as follows:
• Adds internally-estimated proved reserves of 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (69% oil) and proved and probable, or 2P, reserves of 7.6 million Boe (75% oil) as of July 1 assuming strip pricing as of Dec. 7
• Current estimated production of approximately 3.4 MBoe per day (74% oil)
• Adds over 50 gross producing wells (average working interest of 80%) in three shallow water fields
• Provides potential upside through recompletions and operational synergies
• Will be funded using cash on hand
