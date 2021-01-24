The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 7-13.
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY ISSUED:
5300 Winding Oaks Ln. — Merchant, Hasan, Exotic Flowers LLC, $112,000, Ward 5
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:
The following commercial interior finish and addition/alteration permits were issued.
Interior Finish:
3110 Interstate Dr., Suite 110 — Aria Plaza LLC, Optometry Clinic Medical Office, $100,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
500 N. Sherry Ave. — Norman School District 29, Cleveland Elementary Library Room Addition, $2,000,000, Ward 8
500 N. Sherry Ave. — Norman School District 29, Cleveland Elementary Music Room Remodel, $350,000, Ward 8
3209 N. Flood Ave. — 3209 N. Flood Ave. LLC, Direct Orthopedic Care Office Remodel, $250,000, Ward 8
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health System, NRH West Triage & Emergency Entrance Remodel, $600,000, Ward 8
5200 Interstate Dr. — Community Christian School Inc., CCS Activity Center Remodel & Restroom Addition, $80,000, Ward 8
2501 Technology Pl. — Norman Economic Dev. Coalition, Chasm Advanced Materials Workroom Remodel, $20,000, Ward 5
1432 24th Ave. NW — Target Corp., We Fix Phone’s Plus Remodel, $10,000, Ward 8
1017 N. University Blvd. — Adbar LLC, T-Mobile Replace Antennas, $25,000, Ward 4
The following commercial addition/alteration applications were submitted.
Addition/Alteration:
209 E. Main St. — Adair, Zach, Apple Tree Candy Store Remodel, TBD, Ward 4
2215 W. Boyd St. — City of Norman, T-Mobile Replace Antennas, $25,000, Ward 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Five permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $1,826,430. The average reported value was $365,286, one of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Fourteen permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $344,308, seven of which were storm shelters.
• Four applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $1,291,050. The average reported value was $322,763.
• Six applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $748,305, one of which was a storm shelter.
