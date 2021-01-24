Usio’s Innovative Prepaid Card Solutions powering 'The Compton Pledge'
SAN ANTONIO — Usio Inc. announced that “The Compton Pledge” has chosen the company’s proprietary prepaid card solution as its preferred vehicle to disburse funds to families participating in the program.
Led by Mayor Aja Brown and the Fund for Guaranteed Income, The Compton Pledge is a landmark guaranteed income initiative that will distribute recurring, direct cash relief to approximately 800 low-income residents for two years starting later this year.
Among city-led guaranteed income initiatives in the United States, the Compton Pledge will be the largest pilot, and is intentionally designed to challenge the racial and economic injustice plaguing both welfare programs and economic systems.
Targa Resources Corp. announces earnings webcast
HOUSTON — Targa Resources Corp. announced its quarterly dividend on common shares and its quarterly dividend on Series A preferred shares with respect to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Targa announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, or $0.40 per common share on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This cash dividend will be paid Feb. 16 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business Feb. 1.
Targa also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per Series A preferred share for the fourth quarter of 2020. This cash dividend will be paid Feb. 12 on all outstanding Series A preferred shares to holders of record as of the close of business Feb. 1.
Additionally, the company will report its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens for trading Feb. 18 and will host a live webcast at 10 a.m. to discuss its financial results at targaresources.com under "Events and Presentations" or at edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ch8ddv3n.
A webcast replay will be available about two hours after the conclusion of the event. A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will be available under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company’s website prior to the start of the conference call or directly at targaresources.com/investors/events.
Targa Resources Partners LP prices upsized $1 billion offering of senior notes
HOUSTON — Targa Resources Partners LP and the Partnership’s subsidiary Targa Resources Partners Finance Corporation announced the pricing of an upsized offering of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2032.
The 2032 Notes will accrue interest at a rate of 4% per annum, will mature on Jan. 15, 2032, and were priced at par.
The offering is expected to close Feb. 2, subject to customary closing conditions. The Partnership intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the previously announced concurrent cash tender offer of the Partnership’s 5 1/8% Senior Notes due 2025, to pay fees, expenses and premiums thereof, and to redeem any 2025 Notes that remain outstanding after consummation of the Tender Offer.
The Partnership will use the remaining net proceeds from the offering to reduce borrowings under the credit facilities of the Partnership and Targa Resources Corp. The offering is not conditioned on the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is conditioned on, among other things, the offering.
The securities offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
The senior unsecured notes are expected to be eligible for trading by qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and by non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.
Penn Virginia announces closing of Juniper transaction
HOUSTON -- Penn Virginia Corp. announced the closing of the Juniper transaction, reaffirmation of its borrowing base and the appointment of additional members to the company's board of directors.
In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, the board has increased from four members to nine members, and Edward Geiser will serve as the new chair.
The new directors are: Geiser; Kevin Cumming, partner of Juniper Capital Advisors; Tim Gray, general counsel and chief compliance Officer of Juniper Capital Advisors; Joshua Schmidt, managing director of Juniper Capital Advisors; and Temitope Ogunyomi, director of Juniper Capital Advisors.
Following the closing, Juniper owns about 59.6 percent of Penn Virginia's equity.
Penn Virginia's lending group has reaffirmed the company's borrowing base under its revolving credit facility at $375 million, and the company must continue to maintain at least $25 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facility.
