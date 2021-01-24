Devon Energy changes time of earnings call
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings conference call earlier than previously announced. The conference call will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 17.
The call will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided at devonenergy.com. A replay will be available following the call.
As a reminder, the company will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results Feb. 16, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and accompanying presentation will be available at devonenergy.com.
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin.
BOK Financial Corp. reports earnings of $435M
TULSA — BOK Financial reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $154.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share. Full-year financial highlights includ the following:
Net income for the year ending Dec. 31 totaled $435 million or $6.19 per diluted share compared to $500.8 million or $7.03 per diluted share for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019.
- Net interest revenue totaled $1.1 billion, consistent with the prior year. Net interest margin was 2.83 percent for 2020 compared to 3.11 percent for 2019.
- Fees and commissions revenue increased $108.1 million to $810.3 million in 2020.
- Operating expense totaled $1.2 billion in 2020, an increase of $33.6 million. Incentive compensation expense increased $41.7 million.
- The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $24.9 million during 2020 compared to an economic cost of $17.9 million during 2019.
- Period-end loans were up $1.3 billion to $23 billion while average loans increased $1.3 billion to $23.4 billion. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program loans accounted for $1.7 billion at Dec. 31 and averaged $1.4 billion for 2020.
- Period-end deposits increased $8.5 billion to $36.1 billion and average deposits increased $7.1 billion to $32.8 billion.
- Commercial Banking added $306 million to net income in 2020 compared to $374.8 million in 2019. Combined net interest and fee revenue decreased $69.3 million compared to the prior year. Transaction card revenue also increased $3.7 million. Operating expense increased $6.4 million. Average loans for 2020 increased $621 million to $18.7 billion. Average deposits increased $4 billion to $14.3 billion.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.