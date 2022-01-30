The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 13-19.
New Construction:
1320 Da Vinci St. — City of Norman, Parks Maintenance Shed, $16,400, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
1230 W. Main St. — OAV Norman Main LLC, Dutch Brothers Coffee, $500,000, Ward 2
Interior Finish:
2713 Bart Conner Ct. — 105 Stiring Wendel LLC Summit Peak Farms MM Grow, $8,600, Ward 8
2520 McGee Dr., 110 — Snodgrass, Curtis, Snodgrass Commercial Properties, $20,000, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- PERMITS ISSUED:
New Construction:
4520 E. Franklin Rd. — Fayak, Jordon, 3-Ponds Water Treatment Bldg., $57,000, Ward 5
Addition/Alteration:
1300 12th Ave. SE, 230 — East Village at 12th Ave. LLC, Tatsumaki Ramen, $20,000, Ward 7
1431 24th Ave. NW — KRG Norman University II LLC, Integris Urgent Care, $610,000, Ward 8
3010 Classen Blvd. — Mark S Group Corporation, Buffalo Wild Wings, $500,000, Ward 7
1824 Atchison Dr. E — Lungren, John R. & Sherri D., Humble Ground Cultivation, $75,000, Ward 8
3099 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, AT&T Antenna Upgrade, $49,500, Ward 8
Foundation:
231 W. Main St. — J Ford LLC, Foundation, $43,200, Ward 4
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY- APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED:
Parking Lot:
1660 24th Ave. SE — Church of Christ of Norman, Parking Lot Expansion, $75,000, Ward 1
Addition/Alteration:
119 W. Boyd St. — ASP Street Investments, Mamaka Bowls, $30,000, Ward 4
3300 Healthplex Pky. — Norman Regional Health, Interior Renovations, $29,000,000, Ward 8
5511 E. Lindsey St. — Crown Castle USA Inc., AT&T Antenna Replacement, $16,000, Ward 5
1650 W. Tecumseh Rd. — Cleveland County Detention Center, $10,717,880, Ward 8
1017 24th Ave. NW — Braggs Family LLC, Edward Jones Inv., $88,570, Ward 8
3051 60th St. NW — Willis, Alexia, Bohemian MM Grow, $45,000, Ward 3
Tenant Finish:
3501 24th Ave. NW, 201 — UNPC Building 1 LLC, Eide Bailly Offices, $850,000, Ward 8
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eight permits for new single family residences were issued with a total reported value of $2,564,830. The average reported value was $320,604, five of which applied to the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Program) and one to the City’s Visitability Program.
• One permit for structural repair was issued for 5200 Montrose Cir.
• One permit for demolition was issued for 514 Miller Ave.
• Fifteen permits for additions or alterations to residential properties were issued with a total reported value of $134,200, 10 of which were storm shelters.
• Four applications for new single family residences were submitted with a reported value of $1,564,000. The average reported value was $391,000.
• One application for demolition was submitted for 4220 Ridgeline Cir.
• Two applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a reported value of $16,000.
