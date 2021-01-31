The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 14-20.
CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:
New Construction:
2960 Classen Blvd. — ONCUE RE LLC, OnCue Convenience Store & Fuel Canopy, $5,700,000, Ward 7
New Shell Construction:
4330 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Shell Building, $500,000, Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
500 W. Main St., Suite 100, Keith, Barry, Race Place RC, $50,000, Ward 4
Interior Finish:
4330 Adams Rd., Suite 100 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office, $150,000, Ward 8
4330 Adams Rd., Suite 110 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office, $150,000, Ward 8
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED
New Construction:
4402 12th Ave. SE — Juniper Sage at Cobblestone, Building 1-Clubhouse Maintenance Bldg. Garages 1 & 2 Dumpster Enclosure Bldg., $1,860,000, Ward 7
Multi-Family New Construction:
4402 12th Ave. SE — Juniper Sage at Cobblestone, Active Senior Living Facility Buildings 2-6, $16,730,000 (combined), Ward 7
Addition/Alteration:
4343 N. Flood Ave. — Victory Family Church Inc., Canopy Addition, $100,000, Ward 8
13628 Crystal Brook Cir. — Wilson, Philip, Crystal Pine Farm MM Grow Building 1, $300,000, Ward 5
Demolition:
1200 24th Ave. SW — Sooner Traditions Hotel and Restaurant, not reported, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED
Addition/Alteration:
2437 W. Main St. — Rieger LLC, Chick-Fil-A Drive Thru Lane, $100,000, Ward 2
3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Dispensary, $25,000, Ward 8
188 24th Ave. SE — Exodus Advisory Services LLC, T-Mobile New Generator, $15,000, Ward 1
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Two permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $603,380. The average reported value was $301,690, one of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Nine permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $161,000, four of which were storm shelters.
• Fourteen applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined
reported valuation of $3,159,400. The average reported value was $225,671.
• Six applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a
combined reported valuation of $391,500, one of which was a storm shelter.
• A demolition permit was applied for 405 Iowa St.
