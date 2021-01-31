The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Jan. 14-20.

CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR COMPLETION ISSUED:

New Construction:

2960 Classen Blvd. — ONCUE RE LLC, OnCue Convenience Store & Fuel Canopy, $5,700,000, Ward 7

New Shell Construction:

4330 Adams Rd. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Shell Building, $500,000, Ward 8

Addition/Alteration:

500 W. Main St., Suite 100, Keith, Barry, Race Place RC, $50,000, Ward 4

Interior Finish:

4330 Adams Rd., Suite 100 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office, $150,000, Ward 8

4330 Adams Rd., Suite 110 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office, $150,000, Ward 8

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-PERMITS ISSUED

New Construction:

4402 12th Ave. SE — Juniper Sage at Cobblestone, Building 1-Clubhouse Maintenance Bldg. Garages 1 & 2 Dumpster Enclosure Bldg., $1,860,000, Ward 7

Multi-Family New Construction:

4402 12th Ave. SE — Juniper Sage at Cobblestone, Active Senior Living Facility Buildings 2-6, $16,730,000 (combined), Ward 7

Addition/Alteration:

4343 N. Flood Ave. — Victory Family Church Inc., Canopy Addition, $100,000, Ward 8

13628 Crystal Brook Cir. — Wilson, Philip, Crystal Pine Farm MM Grow Building 1, $300,000, Ward 5

Demolition:

1200 24th Ave. SW — Sooner Traditions Hotel and Restaurant, not reported, Ward 2

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY-APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED

Addition/Alteration:

2437 W. Main St. — Rieger LLC, Chick-Fil-A Drive Thru Lane, $100,000, Ward 2

3001 36th Ave. NW — 36th NW LLC, Green Buffalo Dispensary, $25,000, Ward 8

188 24th Ave. SE — Exodus Advisory Services LLC, T-Mobile New Generator, $15,000, Ward 1

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Two permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $603,380. The average reported value was $301,690, one of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).

• Nine permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $161,000, four of which were storm shelters.

• Fourteen applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined

reported valuation of $3,159,400. The average reported value was $225,671.

• Six applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a

combined reported valuation of $391,500, one of which was a storm shelter.

• A demolition permit was applied for 405 Iowa St.

