Jericho Oil: Hydrogen Technologies Inc. launches new website
TULSA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Further to its news release announcing its agreement to acquire all the assets of Hydrogen Technologies Inc., Jericho Oil Corp. introduced a re-branded website and corporate presentation outlining HTI’s patented and high-temperature cleanH2steam Dynamic Combustion Chamber boiler that enables zero emissions hydrogen to generate heat, hot-water, high-temperature steam and Combined Heat & Power through a closed-loop process.
HTI’s new website and presentation can be found at hydrogentechnologiesinc.com.
BOK Financial adds four members to council
TULSA — BOK Financial has added four new members to its dversity and inclusion council. The members will support the company’s efforts to excel and grow by valuing and leveraging the power of diversity and inclusion.
The new members are:
• TC Alexander, senior vice president; manager, brand business banking sales; Tulsa
• Grant Bridgewater, senior vice president; senior director, IT infrastructure and operations; Tulsa
• Derek Martin, executive vice president; consumer banking services executive; Tulsa
• Marisol Salazar, senior vice president; energy banking; Houston
The council works to ensure that BOK Financial fosters and supports an environment that reflects the entirety of the company’s values. Council members serve three-year terms, and membership comprises leadership and influencers from throughout the company’s operation.
BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for diversity and inclusion. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company’s strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.
BOK Financial Corp. is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. For more information, visit bokf.com.
Educational Development Corp. anounces record net revenues
TULSA — Educational Development Corp. reports fiscal 2021 net revenue guidance in excess of $200 million and fiscal 2021 diluted earnings per share in excess of $1.45 per share.
EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited and publishes books through ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually.
